The NFL's Thanksgiving Day tripleheader concludes when the Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The surprising Vikings (8-2) lead the NFC North and own the second best record in the conference. They are coming off their worst performance of the season, a 40-3 loss to Dallas. Meanwhile, the Patriots (6-4) are tied for third place in the AFC East, one game behind Buffalo and Miami. They are riding high after beating the Jets last Sunday on Marcus Jones' 84-yard punt return touchdown with five seconds remaining in the game.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Patriots odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Before you make any Patriots vs. Vikings picks of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's resident Vikings expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in picks against the spread and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also gone a whopping 52-28-4 (+$2,053) on his last 84 picks involving the Vikings, meaning he's well-qualified for this selection. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has locked in on Vikings vs. Patriots during the 2022 Thanksgiving NFL schedule and released a confident against-the-spread pick. Go to SportsLine to see it. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Patriots vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Patriots spread: Minnesota -2.5

Vikings vs. Patriots Over/Under: 42.5 points

Vikings vs. Patriots money line: Minnesota -145, New England +120

MIN: WR Justin Jefferson ranks second in the league in receiving yards (1,093)

NE: LB Matthew Judon leads the NFL in sacks (13)

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota has one of the best receivers in the NFL, Justin Jefferson. Already a two-time Pro Bowler in just his third season, Jefferson ranks second in the league in receiving yards (1,093), behind only the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill. Less than two weeks ago, he had a career-high 193 receiving yards in a wild victory over Buffalo.

In addition, the Vikings have been winning the turnover battle all season. Minnesota is tied for third in turnover differential (+7), behind only the Eagles and Ravens. The Vikings' 18 total takeaways also are tied for third in the NFL. See which team to pick here.

Why the Patriots can cover

New England has arguably the league's best pass-rusher, Matthew Judon. The former Baltimore Raven leads the NFL in sacks (13), three more than the next best player, the Cowboys' Micah Parsons. Over the last two games, Judon has 4.5 sacks combined.

Led by Judon, the Patriots have one of the best defenses in the league. New England gives up 16.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NFL, behind only the Cowboys. The Patriots also allow just 302.8 yards per game, which ranks fourth. See which team to pick here.

How to make Vikings vs. Patriots picks

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the total, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Patriots vs. Vikings as part of the NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule 2022? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Patriots vs. Vikings spread you should jump on, all from the NFL expert who's a commanding 52-28 on picks involving Minnesota.

