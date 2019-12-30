Patriots' Week 17 loss to Dolphins costs one bettor nearly $75K
Many people were feeling the effects of the Patriots stunning defeat
In one of the more surprising upsets of the 2019 season, the Miami Dolphins came back to defeat the New England Patriots in Week 17. That certainly caught quite a few people off-guard, including bettors in Las Vegas.
According to Action Network's Darren Rovell, one bettor wagered $74,430 on the Patriots to beat the Dolphins against a minus-1600 money line.
Needless to say, the bettor was extremely confident that the Patriots would come away with the victory. Instead, the Dolphins shocked the world with a 27-24 win..
In addition, the Dolphins loss ruined two five-team, $100,000 parlays at MGM Sports Books. Some smaller ones also felt the impact of Miami's win.
The Patriots didn't exactly have a ton of things go their way early on as they fell into a 10-0 hole. Eric Rowe picked off a Tom Brady pass and returned it for a touchdown to give the Dolphins the double-digit advantage.
New England did hold a 24-20 late in the final quarter before the magic of Ryan Fitzpatrick made an appearance. Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins on a 75-yard drive in the final minutes that ended with a touchdown reception in the back of the end zone courtesy of Mike Gesicki.
The loss had serious implications of not just bettors, but the Pats as well. It caused the Patriots to miss out on a first-round playoff bye. The Kansas City Chiefs ended up securing a No. 3 seed in the process and now New England will face the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round.
In the gambling world, no matter how one-sided a matchup may feel, there's no such thing as a sure thing.
