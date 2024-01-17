History was made Wednesday in Foxborough, as the New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as the franchise's 15th head coach. Mayo, who is replacing six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick, becomes New England's first Black head coach. That fact was not lost on Mayo, a former All-Pro linebacker and assistant coach for the Patriots.

"You better believe being the first Black coach here in New England means a lot to me," Mayo said during his introductory press conference, via Yahoo Sports. "I do see color, because I believe if you don't see color you can't see racism."

Several other topics were tackled by Mayo and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, including Kraft's decision to make Mayo his third head-coaching hire since becoming the team's owner in 1994.

"I've learned to trust my instincts throughout my career, and I trust Jerod is the right person to lead the Patriots back to championship-level contention and long-term success," Kraft said, via NFL media.

Kraft said that the Patriots have hired someone "very special" in Mayo who "understands how to manage young people."

"The world is different than 20 years ago, even 10 years ago," Kraft said. "In all our businesses, we try to create a culture that people want to stay with and be there long term. I think that Jerod has the makeup and the chemistry, and is genuine.

"Just think about how he got elected captain in his second year with us. ... He was captain in a tremendous period (for the Patriots). ... I think we're ready to kick butt."

As far as front office structure, Kraft didn't want to get into specifics, citing that Wednesday was a time to celebrate Mayo's hiring. He did, however, provide some insight into his thinking regarding the team's general manager position that was left vacant by Belichick's departure.

"We're looking for collaboration. ... We're counting on our internal people," Kraft said while adding that outside candidates will be interviewed.

Mayo, who at 37 is the NFL's youngest head coach, shared what he feels is his calling as not only a football coach, but as a person.

"I'm a huge believer in just developing people," he said. "Whether it's on the football field, off the football field, in the media world, in business. My calling is to be a teacher and to develop people, and to help them see pretty much what they don't want to see but they need to see. That is my calling."

Mayo also provided insight into the type of culture he hopes to be part of creating in New England.

"I want people around me that are going to question my ideas or question the way we have done things in the past," Mayo said. "Because realistically, this game's a lot different than when I was drafted in 2008. At the same time, that's why I try to spend so much time in developing young men and young women so they know. ... I don't want to teach them what to think, I want to teach them how to think. And once we get to that point, I think we can get back to where we need to be, at the top."