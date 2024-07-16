The state of Louisiana has dropped the underage gambling and computer fraud charges against New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, confirmed by his attorney to ESPN. He was arrested in January in Louisiana with accusations that he placed more than 8,900 bets before turning 21, the legal betting age.

He was accused of placing some bets on LSU games while he was a member of their football team. Boutte allegedly created a fake gaming account to place the bets.

Boutte originally turned himself in on felony Computer Fraud charges and a misdemeanor count of Gaming Prohibited for Persons under 21. He was immediately released from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after posting a $6,000 bond.

Investigators assigned to the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division found that Boutte bet on sports from April 6, 2022, until May 7, 2023, when he was 20. Boutte allegedly used an alias to get around the age requirement for placing sports wagers in Louisiana.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said in May that the team would "wait to hear from the league going forward." The wide receiver participated in the team's spring practices.

Kayshon Boutte NE • WR • #80 TAR 7 REC 2 REC YDs 19 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The Patriots added wide receivers Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker to their offense during the 2024 draft, leaving Boutte in a competition. Last season, Boutte played in five games with two receptions on seven targets for 19 yards.