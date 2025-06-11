New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs is not interested in detailing specifics concerning the viral boat video that surfaced, which featured female rapper Cardi B and others partying on a yacht. Diggs was asked about a "pink substance" captured during the footage along with other details after Tuesday's minicamp.

"I want to be as candid with you guys as possible," Diggs said, "but I kind of, like, have a thing where I don't talk about my personal life with people I don't know personally. I'm pretty sure, everybody here — men and women — are great people, but I kind of keep my personal life personal."

Diggs said he had a "conversation" with Patriots first-year coach Mike Vrabel and simply wants to "echo everything" that was said during that interaction. Diggs reiterated that "particulars are all internal" and he was not willing to detail the discussion further.

"I've been in this league 10 years, you can format your question many different ways, I'm going to obviously answer it the same way," Diggs said.

Reporters pushed Diggs several times to speak on the boat saga.

"I don't want to be rude, but I would hate to repeat myself for the fourth time," Diggs said. "I'm trying to be as polite as possible."

Vrabel told reporters last month the team was aware of the video and that he wants his players to make "great decisions" off the field.

Diggs played last season season with the Houston Texans before signing a three-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots in March. He was on pace to record his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard season prior to going down with a season-ending knee injury.

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan wrote last month that the video leak was a terrible first impression for Diggs, who is hoping to make an impact with the AFC East franchise.

At one point of his career, Diggs made four consecutive Pro Bowls, but hasn't found that level of consistency in recent years. Diggs was a priority for New England after the Patriots reportedly offered free agent wideout Chris Godwin $30 million a year to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it didn't happen.