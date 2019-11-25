Patriots young receivers step up in win over Cowboys, continue to build chemistry with Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Rookie receivers historically don't mesh well initially with the Patriots and, like fine wine, need a little bit of time to breathe before actually bearing fruit (if they do at all). Well, New England couldn't afford to be patient on Sunday and, lucky for them, both rookie wideouts N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers didn't buckle when they took the training wheels off.

The two first-year pass catchers were instrumental in the Patriots' 13-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12. They accounted for 84 of Tom Brady's 190 yards passing on the night to go along with Brady's lone touchdown of the evening. What made their strong performance that much more imperative for New England was both Phillip Dorsett and Mohamed Sanu -- two trusted weapons for Brady -- being inactive due to injury.

"Proud of those two," Brady said of his young receivers. "They put a lot of effort in this week. They're making improvements and it's great to see. They both came through with some big plays for us and we needed it."

Harry, who was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and is playing in just his second career game since coming off IR, only had one catch on the night, but it was an important one. After Matthew Slater blocked a Cowboys punt and put the Patriots in spitting distance of the end zone, Harry was able to grab a back-shoulder throw from Brady at the pylon for his first NFL touchdown.

As for Meyers, he saw more volume from Brady, catching four of his nine targets for 74 yards, second most on the team only behind Julian Edelman. What was particularly impressive about Meyers' performance was his ability to come up with clutch catches, as a number of his grabs came on third down.

"It was great. Jakobi made some really great plays which he does in practice," Edelman said. "N'Keal made that same play in practice so it was good to see them go out and translate practice into the game and get some confidence. That's not easy for a young group like that -- with no one behind them -- to go out and complete against a really good football team in a rainstorm and have them go out and make plays."

Edelman knows firsthand how difficult it is to enter that circle of trust with Tom Brady, and while this outing alone won't gain them full-fledged access into that club, Harry and Meyers stepping up in a win that allowed New England to hang on to the No. 1 seed in the AFC is major step in the right direction.

"That's probably been one of the toughest things about being here," Meyers said of trying to earn Brady's trust. "I'm going to keep working at it. Not going to give up and hopefully I just keep chipping away everyday."

"Everyday you get to connect more and you get to feel each other out more," said Harry. "Everything will come with time."

As the Patriots are vying for another Super Bowl title and are in need of an offensive boost even when Dorsett and Sanu are healthy, they'll be hoping that both their first-year receivers will continue to be uncharacteristically fast learners.