Pats CB on bend-but-don't-break defense: You won't beat us kicking field goals

The New England Patriots have what's commonly referred to as a bend-but-don't-break defense. The Pats ranked 29th in the NFL in yards allowed during the regular season. That's the bend part. Despite that, the Pats managed to rank fifth in points allowed. That's the don't-break part. That 24-spot differential was the single largest in the NFL between a team's yards and points allowed rankings.

One of the reasons the Patriots were able to accomplish that feat is because they were an excellent defensive team in the red zone. The Pats allowed their opponents to score just 3.94 points per red zone opportunity, according to Football Outsiders. That was the second-best mark in the league behind only the Chargers. New England's opponents scored a touchdown on just 44 percent of their red-zone opportunities. That was the fourth-best mark in the league.

Players on the Patriots defense don't necessarily like giving up a ton of yards, but they're proud of the fact that they become increasingly difficult to move the ball against once teams gets into scoring territory.

"Obviously we don't want to give up all those yards," cornerback Eric Rowe said, per NFL.com. "That just sucks in the first place. But when we get down to the red zone it's like we all understand that if we can just hold them to three points, they're not going to beat us kicking field goals. Everyone's alertness goes up. Sometimes no one even says anything. Everyone's body language just tightens up."

Sunday's Super Bowl will be an interesting test of the Patriots' red-zone defense. The Eagles ranked first in the NFL in touchdown rate in the red zone, punching the ball into the end zone on two thirds of their red-zone possessions, per Football Outsiders. Their 5.33 points per red-zone possession ranked second in the league behind only the team New England played last week -- the Jaguars.

In the AFC title game, the Jaguars reached the red zone twice and scored a touchdown both times, but because they didn't reach the red zone again after the second score and instead settled for two field goals when they drove into Patriots territory, they allowed the Pats to stage a double-digit fourth-quarter comeback. The Eagles, as we wrote earlier Thursday, would do well to be more aggressive than the Jags in trying to capitalize as much as possible on every scoring opportunity that presents itself on Sunday.