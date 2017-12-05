Pats pair headline Giants coach, GM candidates after McAdoo, Reese fired

The Giants finally took my advice from months ago -- blow it all up and start over -- and admitted it was time to hit the reset button, firing Ben McAdoo and GM Jerry Reese on Monday after a Week 13 loss that featured Geno Smith starting over a benched Eli Manning. Never mind that the firing is mostly a cover up to prevent people from asking questions about the Mara family's complicity in ending Eli's streak; there is a job to fill everyone!

And this is, in theory, a plum job. The Giants are a patient franchise that builds through the draft and, um, well that's not really true anymore. At least it hasn't been over the past two years: the Giants just fired a coach midway through the season after he won 11 games the year before and no one spent more money in free agency two years ago than New York.

Credit to John Mara for seeing the dysfunction and putting a stop to it, but let's not pretend like anyone can just saunter into New York and win immediately. That said, this will be a highly-coveted job this offseason and the Giants have the cache to flip things around.

Let's look at some candidates.

Josh McDaniels-Nick Caserio

The Patriots duo was floated by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora months ago on an edition of the Pick Six Podcast (subscribe here on iTunes, feel free to review) and Pete Prisco brought it up on our Week 13 recap episode as well (listen below). It has to be considered a dreamscape scenario for Giants fans, because you end up in a situation where you land groomed talent with a pedigree. McDaniels flamed out spectacularly with the Broncos, but he's spent time getting humble and learning lessons; Bill Belichick got fired by the Browns once upon a time too. Plucking Belichick's right-hand man in Caserio to run things as the GM in this scenario means you don't have to worry about people being on different pages -- the Giants need to have a GM and a coach working hand-in-hand. Grabbing two guys from the Patriots would create instant synergy. The Giants have not been a team that has helped out the Patriots over the years, beating Belichick and Tom Brady in multiple Super Bowls since 2007, but they are in the NFC, which means they stay out of his conference for the next few years. McDaniels, obviously, is a smart young coach with an offensive mind who can work with quarterbacks. The Giants will likely be drafting a quarterback in the near future.

Mike Smith

It's also possible that the Giants decide to go in a SUPER STABLE direction. Smith would be that solution, and would also qualify under my "ex-girlfriend theory," where teams hire the opposite of who they just fired. McAdoo is a young offensive mind who was standoff-ish with the media. Smith, who previously turned around the Falcons in quick fashion, is an older, quiet defensive mind. He would be a nice hire here, more in the mold of the Giants' old established way of doing things than in the fly-by-night/flavor-of-the-month situation you see lots of teams go toward. Smith is a lot more Tom Coughlin than he is Ben McAdoo. Smith's work with the Falcons really shouldn't go under the radar: he took over after the Bobby Petrino disaster when Michael Vick WENT TO JAIL and still managed to get that team turned around quickly. You could argue he had Matt Ryan as a rookie, but I would argue this might be the same situation, with the Giants likely to draft a quarterback early.

Matt Nagy

If the Giants want to stick with a young offensive mind, Nagy could be a solution. Nagy, who has plenty of NFC East experience after working under Andy Reid with the Eagles for many years, rose to offensive coordinator under Reid in Kansas City after Doug Pederson left the Chiefs for the Eagles. This past week, Nagy was handed playcalling duties by Reid after the Chiefs struggled to score points in losses to the Giants and Bills. The Chiefs still lost, falling to 6-6 in a three-way tie in the AFC West, but they did manage to produce 31 points against the Jets in a loss that should be pinned on the defense. If Nagy gets credit for Alex Smith's development into an explosive quarterback this year, he could absolutely get a look here. Don't sleep on the success of Reid in the division plus the success of Pederson with the Eagles as a reason to chase after someone in the Reid tree.

Jim Schwartz

Are people not high on Schwartz again? I'm extremely high on Schwartz again. The fiery former Lions coach has done an incredible job turning the Eagles' defensive line into one of the most ferocious in the league. Granted, he has a TON of talent -- Fletcher Cox is one of the best defensive linemen in the league -- but Timmy Jernigan was a cheaper pickup this offseason and he's exploded. Derek Barnett looks great as a rookie and Brandon Graham has blossomed the last few years. Schwartz is a guy who gets the most out of his defensive line at every stop. And don't sleep on the fact that he took over an 0-16 Lions team and had them in the playoffs within a few years. He could work some magic, although I would bet he'd be an outside-the-box hire for the Giants, given the media market and how they want to lean, presuming they want to land a young quarterback in the draft.

Jim Harbaugh

Why not? Harbaugh has been at Michigan for a few years now and has never lasted longer than five years in any one spot when it comes to coaching. He would be a HUGE hire and he would certainly require some personnel control. That's probably the main hangup here, although the Giants might be willing to spend a pile of money and give Harbaugh some say in the general manager selection to lure him back to pro football. This isn't to imply that he's unhappy at Michigan, but there have been some grumblings about him hitting a ceiling offensively there. He creates instant success wherever he goes and could see this as a blue-blood job, especially if Manning is able to stick around for a year or two. As bad as Eli's looked recently, there's enough here that the Giants can contend, and if Harbaugh took over they might contend quickly.

GM to watch: Dave Gettleman

Is that a stretch given how badly things ended in Carolina and how quickly they went down? Maybe. But Gettleman was with the Giants for a long time as a scout and pro personnel guy before bolting. Ernie Accorsi, who preceded Jerry Reese as Giants GM, was instrumental in helping Jerry Richardson hire him, and Accorsi will be helping lead the search with the Giants. Gettleman was successful in identifying talent and helped build the Panthers into a 15-1 Super Bowl contender in 2015. There is still a lot of talent on Carolina. It wouldn't be surprising if the Giants decided that Gettleman would serve as an excellent safety net at the GM spot, an older guy with an eye for talent and a history of working in the market who could come in and restock things quickly.