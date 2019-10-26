Paul Rudd feels bad for Tom Brady following Netflix scene controversy

Tom Brady took some flack last week for his cameo appearance in Paul Rudd's new Netflix series, "Living With Yourself." In the scene, the New England Patriots' six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback greets Rudd's character after exiting a day spa outside of a strip mall.

The cameo led to the media asking Brady last week if the scene was in anyway a shot at Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution after he was allegedly caught on video at a spa in Florida earlier this year. Brady took offense to the questions while adding that the media was taking the scene's meaning out of context. Brady added that the script with his scene in the show had been written years earlier.

Rudd, speaking on "The Howard Stern Show" earlier this week, said he felt bad for Brady while discussing the true nature of Brady's scene. Rudd said that, in the scene, Brady had exited a spa where people are cloned to create the best versions of themselves, hence the "sixth" comment Brady makes when Rudd asked him how many times he has visited the spa.

"Even back when he had four rings or maybe even three, the idea that we would have a clone, and it's the best version of ourselves, that they just do everything right, that they're great -- Tom Brady is the epitome of that," Rudd said, via Boston.com. "We sent him these scripts like a year and a half ago or something. And I was so touched. He got the joke of making fun of himself and his perfection, and he was like, 'Yeah.'"

Rudd described his feelings upon seeing the reaction to Brady's cameo in the media and on social media last week.

"I had a feeling that I have never ever had in my life, which was: Oh my God, I feel bad for Tom Brady," Rudd said. "This guy was throwing us a bone, he was doing us a favor, and he was kind of making fun of himself and his perfection. And then all of the sudden the Boston media ..."

While he clearly didn't like being asked about his cameo last week, it certainly didn't affect Brady's performance in Monday night's blowout win over the New York Jets that saw him complete nearly 69 percent of his passes. Brady did receive some good press on Friday, when new Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu revealed that Brady offered to give him his No. 12 jersey number, the number Sanu wore as a member as the Atlanta Falcons.

Sanu, as expected, graciously declined Brady's offer.

"I was like, 'Nah, you got that. I'll change to 14,'" Sanu said Friday when asked about Brady's gesture. "I'll just go out there and do my job and let him be great."