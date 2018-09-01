Paxton Lynch's roster spot with Broncos is reportedly safe after stellar preseason finale
The former first-round pick is still stuck behind Case Keenum and Chad Kelly on the depth chart
Paxton Lynch's nearly flawless preseason finale on Thursday didn't matter in the way that preseason games almost never matter, but it mattered in the sense that it saved his job.
According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, Lynch will be on the Broncos' final 53-man roster when the deadline comes and goes at 4 p.m. ET Saturday, which means the Broncos will roll into the season with three quarterbacks. Lynch might've saved his job, but he's still stuck behind both QB1 Case Keenum and QB2 Chad Kelly, who won the backup job over Lynch this preseason.
Still, after how dreadful Lynch looked through most of the preseason, simply making the roster should be considered an achievement. He likely only saved his roster spot because of what he did during the Broncos' final preseason game on Thursday.
Against the Cardinals, Lynch completed 14 of 15 passes for 128 yards (8.5 YPA), two touchdowns, no picks, and a 141.8 passer rating. He was nearly perfect (playing with and against backups).
.@PaxtonLynch rolls to his left and throws the @broncos TD! #DENvsAZpic.twitter.com/CDXisibUsn— NFL (@NFL) August 31, 2018
And @PaxtonLynch keeps it himself for the 2-point conversion! #DENvsAZpic.twitter.com/ofZHC2MoLC— NFL (@NFL) August 31, 2018
.@PaxtonLynch AGAIN!— NFL (@NFL) August 31, 2018
: @nflnetworkpic.twitter.com/9Nqt3yWEYl
Leaping to huge conclusions after a Week 4 preseason performance is dangerous, so it's not like we should suddenly expect Lynch to become a viable starter. He's still the quarterback who failed to beat out Trevor Siemian for two straight seasons, lost his backup job to Chad Kelly, and has posted a 76.7 passer rating in five regular-season appearances. His career outlook remains bleak.
Most teams don't like to keep three quarterbacks on their final roster, but Lynch's first-round pedigree likely made it difficult for general manager John Elway to move on from him. That doesn't mean Lynch will remain with the Broncos throughout the remainder of the season. As Klis indicated, the Broncos will take a look at the waiver wire to see if they can make an upgrade.
But for now, the Paxton Lynch era in Denver is still alive -- barely breathing, but alive nonetheless.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Serena: Kaepernick deserves our thanks
Kaepernick and former 49ers teammate Eric Reid visited the Williams sisters' match on Frid...
-
Mack trade: Bears bold, Raiders eye LV
The Bears defense could be pretty interesting for the 2018 season, while there is not much...
-
Multiple teams interested in Earl Thomas
The market for Earl Thomas appears to be heating up
-
Rico Gathers charged with possession
This arrest couldn't have come at a worse time
-
Roster cuts tracker: Trimming down to 53
Take a look at all the cuts made by every team as they reduce their rosters down to 53 pla...
-
Raiders players stunned after Mack trade
Bruce Irvin and Derek Carr seemed kind of shocked that the Raiders traded their star defen...