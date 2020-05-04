Pelicans' Josh Hart destroys his keyboard after losing in 'Call of Duty'
The uncontrollable laughter of other NBA and NFL stars could be heard on the stream
During the coronavirus pandemic, many NBA players have turned to video games as a way to occupy their time. New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart was one of those players, but he may be looking for a new hobby now. Over the weekend, Hart was playing the "Call of Duty" and wasn't happy when he lost. Hart was so unhappy that he unplugged his keyboard and proceeded to smash it on the ground before stomping it out completely. (Warning: the video contains explicit language)
In addition, Hart threw the keyboard across the room in a fit of rage. It appeared that in the round of "Call of Duty," Hart's character was shot at close range, which led to theoutburst of emotion. This occurred while Hart was playing in Slam's NFL vs. NBA "Call of Duty" tournament, which also featured sport stars Zach LaVine, Donovan Mitchell, Royce O'Neale, Eric Paschall, Kyler Murray, Jarvis Landry, Chase Edmonds and Kareem Hunt.
The uncontrollable laughter of the NBA and NFL stars could easily be heard on the stream.
Video games have been a common hobby that many have adopted during the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone loses a game here and there, but this took rage quitting to a whole new level.
