Abdul Carter is projected to be one of the top picks in the NFL Draft, and the visits that have materialized at Penn State's Pro Day on Friday have indicated as such. Carter revealed during Penn State's Pro Day he has visits set up with the New York Giants and New England Patriots, who currently hold the No. 3 and No. 4 overall picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Carter also met with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday in State College, who currently hold the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. He also has a top-30 visit set up with the Tennessee Titans, per Sports Illustrated, who hold the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Carter only plans to visit with the teams that possess the top four picks in the draft, as he believes he will be selected between No. 1 and No. 4 overall. He had dinner with the Browns brass Thursday and will meet with the Giants on Friday.

Expected to go in the top five, Carter is one of the best defensive players in this year's draft. A unanimous All-American in 2024, Carter led the FBS in tackles for loss (24). His 12 sacks were seventh in the FBS and 66 pressures were third, as Carter was named the 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

The versatile Carter switched positions from linebacker to defensive end in 2024, playing 300 snaps at defensive end, 317 at outside linebacker (mostly as a pass rusher), and 87 as an inside linebacker. Carter played 871 snaps as an inside linebacker in 2022 and 2023 (his freshman and sophomore seasons at Penn State), and 127 at outside linebacker in that span.

If Carter is selected No. 1 overall, he will become the first player since Courtney Brown in 2000 from Penn State to be selected No. 1. If Carter is selected in the top three, he'll be the first top three pick from Penn State since Saquon Barkley was selected No. 2 overall in 2018.