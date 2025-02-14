PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl brings out the best in the city, or worst depending what side of the fence you're on. Prior to the Eagles celebrating their second championship parade in seven years, Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro called into CBS Philadelphia to talk about the championship victory.

"I'm so damn proud of this team," Shapiro said on the phone call. "People love to hate on the Eagles. People love to hate on Philly. I think we became America's Team in all of this. I hope Dallas hears this."

Shapiro is an avid Eagles fan, and grew up in Dresher, Pennsylvania in Montgomery County (just outside of Philadelphia). He served as Attorney General from 2017 to 2023, Chair of the Board of Commissioners in Montgomery County from 2011 to 2017, and State Representative from 2005 to 2011 before being elected as Governor of Pennsylvania in 2024.

To put things into perspective how different the Eagles and Cowboys franchises have become, the Eagles won as many games this postseason as the Cowboys have won since winning Super Bowl XXX in the 1995 season (four). Jalen Hurts has six postseason wins as a quarterback, two more than the Cowboys franchise has since winning their last Super Bowl (Super Bowl XXX).

The Eagles have been to eight conference championship games this century while the Cowboys have been to zero. A reversal of fortune.

Shapiro has called into SportsRadio WIP this week celebrating the Eagles victory and was in New Orleans to watch the Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. He's one of the Eagles most famous' fans, and his presence has been well known as his political career rises.