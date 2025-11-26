Football is an institution in Pennsylvania and so it comes as little surprise that it dominates the Pennsylvania sports betting landscape as well. This week, there's meaningful football in every corner of the Keystone State with the Eagles, Steelers, Penn State and Pitt all in action. The No. 22 Pitt Panthers are alive in the ACC title race and will host the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday at noon ET. Then at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Penn State Nittany Lions will have a chance to become bowl eligible when they travel to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. In the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Buffalo Bills in a critical AFC matchup on Sunday that kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Steelers are 3.5-point home underdogs in the latest Week 13 NFL odds from DraftKings and the over/under is 47.5 points. Meanwhile, Pitt is a 7-point home underdog with the over/under at 50.5 and Penn State is favored by 13.5 on the road with the over/under at 56.5. The SportsLine Projection Model has generated picks from all three of those games to create a DraftKings Pennsylvania parlay this weekend that pays out at +567.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. It's also 49-33 on top-rated NFL picks since the start of 2024. Anybody following its NFL and college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Pennsylvania betting picks for NFL Week 13 and college football Week 14 (odds subject to change):

Over 50.5 points in Pitt vs. Miami (-115)

Under 56.5 points in Rutgers vs. Penn State (-115)

Steelers +3.5 vs. Bills (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a Pennsylvania parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +567 (risk $100 to win $567).

Over 50.5 points in Pitt vs. Miami (-115, DraftKings)

The Panthers are alive for a spot in the ACC Championship Game next week, and therefore the College Football Playoff. However, they'll need a win over Miami on Saturday and then a loss by either Virginia or SMU. The Hurricanes are also alive in that race but face significantly more complicated tiebreaking scenarios. It likely means that both teams will be emptying the chambers in this one and both of these teams are top-30 in the country in scoring. The model predicts that the Over hits in 67% of simulations and it's one of the A-rated picks this week.

Under 55.5 points in Rutgers vs. Penn State (-115, DraftKings)



This is another matchup where both teams have something on the line, as Rutgers and Penn State are each sitting at 5-6 and need a win to become bowl eligible. The Nittany Lions have finally strung a couple victories together after a six-game midseason losing streak and their preference will be to turn this into a ground game on what is expected to be a chilly day (high of 41) in New Brunswick, N.J. The model predicts 49 combined points on average and for the Under to hit in 68% of simulations.

Steelers +3.5 vs. Bills (-110, DraftKings)

Pittsburgh sunk to second in the AFC North after a 31-28 loss to the Bears last week, but Aaron Rodgers (wrist) was unable to play in that game. The four-time NFL MVP will return on Sunday and he'll take on a Bills squad that has lost two of three and is reeling defensively. Pittsburgh rushed for a season-high 186 yards against Chicago's 28th-ranked run defense and now will have the luxury of lining up against Buffalo's 30th-ranked run defense. The model predicts that the Steelers cover in 52% of simulations.