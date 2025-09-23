The Keystone State is as football-crazy as they come and no matter where in Pennsylvania you hail from, chances are you at least have one successful team in your area. Penn State is No. 3 in the AP Top 25, the Philadelphia Eagles are off to a 3-0 start as they look to defend their Super Bowl title and the Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-1 with Aaron Rodgers at the helm. All three teams have huge games this week as well, with Penn State hosting No. 6 Oregon at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, the Steelers playing the Vikings in Dublin at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday and the Eagles visiting the Buccaneers for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's picks for all three games in this exclusive Pennsylvania sports betting parlay available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 35-22 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Meanwhile, the model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It also went 39-19 on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Three Pennsylvania betting picks for NFL Week 4 and college football Week 5 (odds subject to change):

Steelers money line vs. Vikings (+124)

Over 44.5 points in Eagles vs. Buccaneers (-104)

Oregon +3.5 vs. Penn State (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a Pennsylvania parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook would result in a payout of +738 (risk $100 to win $738).

Steelers money line vs. Vikings (+124, FanDuel)



It's been a bit of a rollercoaster for Aaron Rodgers, who threw for four touchdowns in his Steelers debut, was soundly beaten by the Seahawks in Week 2 and then overcame a tough day to throw a game-winning touchdown pass against the Patriots last week. Now he'll lead Pittsburgh against Minnesota in Dublin on Sunday morning (9:30 a.m. ET kickoff) with a chance to get to 3-1. The Vikings will be without J.J. McCarthy (ankle) for at least another week. Carson Wentz acquitted himself nicely in relief, but he'll have his hands full against a Steelers defense that generated five turnovers last week. Pittsburgh wins in 46% of model simulations, which creates a little value with implied odds of 44.2%.

Over 44.5 points in Eagles vs. Buccaneers (-104, FanDuel)



Both of these teams have scrapped their way to 3-0 starts with all of their respective wins coming in single-possession games. Neither offense has fired on all cylinders yet along the way, but the talent on both sides is undeniable. Emeka Egbuka has looked like a star early in his rookie season and that should soften the blow of Tampa Bay being without Mike Evans (hamstring) for a few weeks. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts played his best half of the season in engineering a comeback win over the Rams last week. The model says the over hits in 59% of simulations.

Oregon +3.5 vs. Penn State (-110, FanDuel)

Both of these teams made the College Football Playoff a season ago and have rosters that make them clear contenders in 2025. However, Oregon has probably done a slightly better job of looking the part to this point against a tougher schedule. The Ducks (4-0) have rolled all four of their opponents by 20 points or more and even beat Oklahoma State 69-3 a couple weeks ago. Meanwhile, Drew Allar is only averaging 7.1 yards per pass attempt despite Penn State playing Nevada, FIU and Villanova to open the season. James Franklin is only 4-19 against top-10 teams since arriving in Happy Valley and the model predicts that Oregon covers in 53% of simulations.