The Dallas Cowboys acquired additional first-round picks in the 2026 and 2027 NFL drafts from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for star pass rusher Micah Parsons in a monumental trade on Thursday.

Those draft assets appear to be a golden opportunity for Dallas to reshape the roster while running parallel to fiscal responsibility. However, the franchise has a fine needle to thread. The goal is to find a player capable of impacting the game in a similar manner as Parsons. Once there are names next to those acquired draft picks, the trade can truly be evaluated. As CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson notes, the odds of finding a player of that caliber diminishes as the draft progresses. Green Bay has the sixth-best odds to win the Super Bowl this year and one would think the outlook is equally promising the following year, which means the acquired picks will be later in the first round.

Wide receiver George Pickens, pass rusher Sam Williams and cornerback DaRon Bland are among the notable free agents following the upcoming season. Aside from perhaps Pickens, one would assume that the franchise is fit to cover any financial request.

The addition of Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark should improve Dallas' run defense, which has been a problem for several years. The soon-to-be 30-year-old is just a short-term solution and the franchise also has needs elsewhere on the roster.

Using reverse Super Bowl odds, Dallas would own picks No. 14 and 26 in the first round next year, as well as a second-round pick. The team traded a third-round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for Pickens.

2026 Round 1

Edge rusher outwardly appears to be a position of strength in the 2026 NFL Draft. Whether it is Bain, Auburn's Keldric Faulk, Clemson's T.J. Parker or another prospect, Dallas should be in position to address the position. Bain is a sawed off, powerful pass rusher. Over the course of two seasons, he has amassed 11 sacks, 73 pressures and three forced fumbles.

In theory, Dallas could cobble together a pass rush from Dante Fowler Jr., Marshawn Kneeland, Donovan Ezeiruaku and Williams, but the loss of production and leadership provided by DeMarcus Lawrence, Parsons in the same off-season stings.

Cornerback may come as a surprise considering the name recognition on the roster: Trevon Diggs, Bland and Shavon Revel. Bland's play has been volatile, despite his outstanding rookie campaign, and he is a free agent after the season. Diggs has been limited to 13 games over the past two seasons. Revel is coming off an injury of his own and is unproven as a professional.

One other intriguing prospect is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. The math changes a bit if the Cowboys elect to move on from right tackle Terence Steele and allow Pickens to walk.

2026 Round 2

Dallas has taken some chances at safety and it has paid off to the point that it has allowed the team to channel resources to other positions. However, the duo of Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson has to come to an end sooner rather than later.

The Purdue transfer had six interceptions and two forced fumbles as a true freshman. The selections of Terrell and Thieneman would drastically alter the composition of the team's secondary and potentially lead to more reliable play.

2027 NFL Draft

The 2027 NFL Draft does appear to have some of the star talent that had been lacking in 2025 and potentially 2026. Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart and Texas edge rusher Collin Simmons among them. It is hard to fathom Dallas being able to get those types without expending some of the accumulated draft capital to trade up as long as quarterback Dak Prescott is leading the offense.

Although not among the elite tier, Prescott provides competent play that should prevent the franchise from reaching the top five overall.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.