It's fitting that, on the 50th anniversary of the greatest draft class in NFL history, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be in a position to put together another class that could go down as a special one.

In 1974, the Steelers drafted four future Hall of Fame players: receivers Lynn Swann and John Stallworth, linebacker Jack Lambert and center Mike Webster. A fifth future Hall of Fame, safety Donnie Shell, was signed as an undrafted free agent. Each player ultimately played an integral role in each of the Steelers' four Super Bowl wins during the 1970s.

No, I'm not saying that Pittsburgh's 2024 draft class will produce any future gold jackets, let alone five. But I am saying that talent in this year's draft, relative to the Steelers' current needs, could help them build a roster that helps the franchise snap its seven-year drought without a playoff win. Who knows? It could even be good enough to help the Steelers win Lombardi No. 7.

Why am I so optimistic? For starters, the Steelers are currently slated to have seven picks that include five in the first four rounds. Pittsburgh will first be on the clock with the 20th overall pick.

With that many picks, the Steelers will be able to fill each of their biggest pre-draft needs that are currently on the defensive and offensive lines, secondary and receiver. Quarterback is another position that the Steelers may choose to address during the draft.

Fortunately for the Steelers, this year's draft is loaded with good players at the positions Pittsburgh most needs replenished, with interior defensive line being an exception. That's why this could be a big draft for Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Mike Tomlin and the rest of the Steelers' brass.

Now that the table has been set, let's take a look at how the Steelers can maximize what should be a bountiful draft. Before we do, here's a quick look at who each of our CBS Sports draft experts has the Steelers currently taking with the 20th pick.

Ryan Wilson: DL Laiatu Latu, UCLA



Chris Trapasso: OT JC Latham, Alabama



Josh Edwards: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia



Draft Cam Heyward's heir apparent

Cornerback, defensive line and offensive tackle appear to be the three positions the Steelers may choose to address with the 20th overall pick. Who is still left at that spot may very well determine which position is ultimately chosen.

The Steelers could use an offensive tackle with Dan Moore Jr. entering the final year of his contract. But this draft is deep there, so Pittsburgh can wait to address that. Pittsburgh cannot, at least in my opinion, afford to be as patient when it comes to finding Cam Heyward's successor as the team's next leader on the defensive interior.

Heyward recently said that he will be back for the 2024 season. But he's turning 35 and is coming off an injury. Plus, it would benefit whomever they draft to fill Heyward shoes to give him the opportunity to play with Heyward himself (Pittsburgh fans: think back to 2005-06, when Mario Lemieux played with Sidney Crosby during Crosby's rookie season before he retired for good).

Of course, the Steelers won't address this area in the first round unless the player they want is still on the clock. Fortunately for them, one of the two top-ranked interior defensive linemen in the draft, Byron Murphy II from Texas and Jer'Zhan Newton from Illinois, should still be available at that point in the first round.

Focus on WR, OL on Day 2

Honestly, I'd be OK focusing solely on the offensive line during Day 2. But it's pretty clear that the Steelers are going to add to their receiving corps at this point in the draft, given the fact that Allen Robinson II is a free agent and Diontae Johnson is entering the final year of his contract.

There are 11 wideouts who are currently being projected as Day 2 draft picks according to CBS Sports prospect ratings. There's buzz that this could be a historic draft for receivers, so the odds of Pittsburgh landing a future Pro Bowl-level wideout on Day 2 is promising.

As you can imagine, there are several intriguing receivers who might be available on Day 2. One of those wideouts is Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley, who if drafted by Pittsburgh could fit in nicely as a slot receiver. Corley, who caught 180 passes for 2,279 yards and 22 touchdowns during his final two years with the Hilltoppers, has a clear goal regarding the upcoming draft.

"I'm going in the first round, sir," he recently told The News-Enterprise.

Some have compared him to 49ers star Deebo Samuel, which is obviously a good thing.

Like receiver, the Steelers should have their choice of offensive linemen to choose from on Day 2. The question is whether to address offensive tackle or center at this point in the draft. The safe bet if Pittsburgh addressing the former here, but it would make sense for the Steelers to add a center into the mix at some point.

Pittsburgh's offensive line is already intact for next season. But beyond the starters, the Steelers need solid depth at both tackle and center tackle given Moore, fellow tackle Chukwuma Okorafor's and starting center Mason Cole's uncertain futures in Pittsburgh.

Nine tackles are currently slated as possible Day 2 picks, but only two interior linemen are expected to be drafted at that point. Ironically, Georgia tackle Amarius Mims and center Sedrick Van Pran are among the projected Day 2 linemen. Given their affinity for Bulldogs, don't be surprised if Pittsburgh makes one of these Georgia alums a Steeler on Day 2.

Day 3 value picks

The third day of the draft is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you're gonna get. The 49ers, for example, surely didn't think they were getting a future Super Bowl quarterback when they selected Brock Purdy with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

If the Steelers have already addressed IDL, WR and OT at this point, then expect Pittsburgh to use Day 3 of the draft addressing their needs at CB, IOL, ILB and safety.

I could see Pittsburgh taking a cornerback much earlier in the draft, given the fact that Levi Wallace and Chandon Sullivan are pending free agents. But Pittsburgh is getting back cornerback Cory Trice Jr., a promising player who suffered a season-ending injury early on in last year's training camp.

Pittsburgh also still has Patrick Peterson, but he might be making a permanent move over to safety. While that takes care of the safety spot, the Steelers will have to fill his spot at cornerback. If Pittsburgh decides to draft a cornerback early, one possible option might be Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell, a late Day 1 or early Day 2 prospect who had five picks and 19 pass breakups last fall.