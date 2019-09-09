Pete Carroll admits Seahawks were in on trying to sign Antonio Brown after the Raiders released him
Seahawks eyed Brown, but the Patriots got there first
Despite busting his way out of Oakland in dramatic fashion, Antonio Brown had himself a "robust" market upon his release on Saturday, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. One of those teams most interested in Brown was the Seattle Seahawks.
ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday that there a few teams that expressed interest in Brown, but then ultimately saw the writing on the wall that he All Pro receiver was going to end up with the New England Patriots. Before committing to be the latest update to the Death Star in Foxborough, Mortenson noted that the Seahawks were looking to add Brown.
On Monday, Pete Carroll confirmed to 710 ESPN in Seattle that Seattle was, in fact, trying to pair Brown with quarterback Russell Wilson.
"As always, we try to be involved in every single opportunity and we were involved in that one," Carroll said. "We were ready if something was there."
Seattle did make sense as a destination for Brown given the team's lack of depth at receiver along with the former Raiders' relationship with Wilson. In the end, it was the Patriots who inked Brown to the chagrin of the entire league.
Because of that strong market, however, New England did shell out some cash to get Brown to agree to terms. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Brown's deal has a $1 million guaranteed base salary, a $9 million signing bonus and incentives that bring the total of his deal to $15 million for 2019. He also has a $20 million option in 2020 that becomes guaranteed if picked up.
Now that Week 1 is behind them, Brown is now free to finalize his deal, join the Patriots and begin his tenure in New England.
