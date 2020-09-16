If you were on the #LetRussCook bandwagon and were jumping for joy when Seattle actually let its star quarterback loose in the opener against Atlanta, you may want to avert your eyes here for a minute. Historically, Pete Carroll has leaned on the run as the bedrock to his Seahawks offense. Only two teams (Baltimore and San Francisco) had more rushing attempts (481) than Seattle last season. While Wilson certainly dazzled through the air in the opener, it looks like Chris Carson (six carries) and Carlos Hyde (seven carries) will see more action on the ground in the weeks ahead.

"First time out it went fine,'' Carroll told reporters on Tuesday about how he deployed his backfield, via The Seattle Times. "Seven and six carries wasn't enough for our guys and we need to get more. We were at 20 (runs). We want to get more than that in general. But when Russ was completing every pass we weren't discouraged about moving the football. But we love running the ball, we always have, and those guys will get more carries as we move down through the schedule.''

For the #LetRussCook camp, those comments by Carroll may make you cringe a bit, but it does seem inevitable that Seattle will lean on the run at times throughout the season -- as they should depending on the game script and opponent.

As a team, Seattle carried the ball 20 times in the 38-25 win over the Falcons in the opener and rushed for 84 yards on a 4.2 yards per carry clip. For reference: Seattle averaged 30.1 rushing attempts a game last season and Chris Carson averaged 18.5 attempts per game. Of course, Carson was able to contribute in the passing game in Week 1 (catching two touchdowns) so he was still productive, but Seattle will eventually look to give their star back his normal share of carries or close to it.

That could come as early as this week against the Patriots. Last season, New England allowed the second-fewest passing yards (180.4) per game and held Ryan Fitzpatrick to 191 yards passing in Week 1. They were also a stout unit against the run, but Carroll could find it more advantageous to attack the Patriots through the ground game rather than have Wilson drop back 35 times and duke it out with New England's secondary headlined by reigning Defensive Player of the Year in corner Stephon Gilmore.

Wilson was undeniably masterful when Seattle allowed him to be in Week 1 as he only threw four incompletions on the day while throwing for 322 yards and four touchdowns. That's MVP-level stuff from a quarterback that is still looking for a single vote in that race. While it will certainly be tempting to just have Wilson chuck it around the field for the bulk of the game, Carroll does sound like someone who is about to go back to his roots and start pounding the pavement with the run soon enough.