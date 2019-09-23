Pete Carroll coached Seahawks with stitches on face after getting hit by football in warmups

Pete Carroll had a no good, terrible, very bad Sunday, so much so that needing stitches before the Seahawks game was just the beginning.

The Seattle Seahawks coach was hit in the nose by a football sometime before the game against the now Drew Brees-less New Orleans Saints. Once the game kicked off at CenturyLink Field, it was impossible not to notice Carroll's bloody and brused nose.

The 68-year-old was apparently hit with a ball when rookie linebacker Cody Barton tossed one to an assistant coach, and Carroll mistakenly ran through where the football was headed, causing the injury.

Shoutout to Pete Carroll



• 68 years old

• Drilled in the nose by a football in pre game

• Stitched up

• Ready to coach



Ultimate Football Guy pic.twitter.com/JIC4j77fUI — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) September 22, 2019

Carroll had a Marsha Brady moment and had to spend the rest of the game with bandages on his face. Many compared the incident to the Brady Bunch character on Twitter. No word on if he yelled, "Oh, my nose!" after being hit.

Carroll was able to receive stitches for the injury and was back out there ready to coach by the start of the game. The day ended for the Super Bowl winning coach just as it had started: on a bad note. Despite Brees' absence, the Seahawks were unable to shut down New Orleans' offensive weapons and struggled on special teams as well, giving up a punt return in the loss.

The Seahawks are now 2-1 after the 33-27 Week 3 loss, and Carroll will have to deal with healing his injury on top of making adjustments on all three phases of the game.