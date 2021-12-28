The Seattle Seahawks will have their first losing season since 2011 and Russell Wilson may be playing his last season with the franchise. Despite going from first to worst in the NFC West in a season which has been a disaster from the start, Pete Carroll doesn't think the Seahawks necessarily need to tear down the foundation and start from scratch.

"Not for one reason at all am I thinking that we have to restart this whole thing and create a new philosophy and a new approach. I think we have the essence of what we need," Carroll said to 710 ESPN Seattle Monday, via ESPN's Brady Henderson. "We've got to build on them, we've got to support it better and we've got to continue to grow and progress. There ain't no standing still, but there's the foundation for doing things."

The two elephants in the room regarding the future of the Seahawks are Wilson and Carroll. Wilson didn't ask for a trade last offseason, but listed teams he wanted to be traded to if the Seahawks were to deal him. That's a possibility he could revisit in the 2022 offseason, should the Seahawks not improve the roster enough to his liking.

Part of Wilson's decision could be tied to Carroll, who is 70 years old and has been the head coach of the franchise the last 12 seasons. Seattle is 117-73-1 under Carroll, winning five NFC West titles and Super Bowl 48 at the conclusion of the 2013 season. The Seahawks have made the playoffs nine times under Carroll, yet have shown signs of decline in recent years.

No longer a Super Bowl contender like in years past, Seattle needs to retool its roster to get back to championship contention. Carroll and the Seahawks have a lot of work to do, with his comments Monday a sign he doesn't plan on going anywhere after this season.

Of course that's also tied to Russell Wilson, who Carroll believes is the key for Seattle returning to its winning ways and preventing the franchise from a total rebuild.

"The quarterback position with Russ having to deal with what he's dealt with -- which most players could not have handled the way he did -- we've got to see how he bounces back," Carroll said. "He will certainly be great again. He's going to be a great player. I don't feel like it shows right now, but I think that's what's going to happen because he's got it in him to do that."