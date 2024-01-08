The Seahawks failed to reach the playoffs for the second time in three years this season, and their head coach, Pete Carroll, will turn 73 next September. But Carroll expects to be back atop the staff in 2024, denying this week that he's "worn out."

"Of course," Caroll initially told reporters Sunday, when asked if he wants to return. "Of course I do. Of course I'd love to do that."

Asked if he anticipates Seattle reciprocating his interest, retaining him for a 15th straight season, he was just as clear.

"I do," he said. "I do. At this point, I do, yeah."

Carroll reiterated his stance in a Monday appearance on KIRO's "Seattle Sports."

"I plan to be coaching this team," he said. "I told you guys that I love these guys and (this is) what I'd like to be doing and see how far I can go. I'm not worn out. I'm not tired. I'm not any of that stuff. I need to do a better job and I need to help my coaches more and we need to do a better job of coaching, and there's a lot of area for improvement."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Carroll didn't rule out making changes to his 2024 staff, presuming he does in fact return.

"Let me say this: This time of year comes around and this is the time when the real focused planning begins," he said. "This is when the real business starts to take place, and there's things that have to be done and decisions (that) have to be made, choices and all kinds of stuff. That's what this time of the year is, and we'll see how we go."

The Seahawks beat the Cardinals in Week 18 but finished 9-8 and out of the postseason this year. While Carroll's track record is voluminous -- he guided nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory in his first 11 seasons on the job -- he hasn't overseen a playoff win in Seattle since 2019. The Seahawks also haven't reached double-digit wins since 2020.