Pete Carroll: NFL should get rid of instant replay and 'live with' officials' calls

A lot of different people have a lot of different ideas for improving the NFL, as evidenced by Peter King's 25-person poll in Monday's "Football Morning in America," with proposals on everything from changing overtime rules to implementing helmet cameras.

Predictably, a handful of opinions centered on instant replay, always a topic of conversation in a league with a history of controversial calls. But Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll may have had the strongest take of all: Get rid of it entirely.

Asked if he could change one thing about professional football, the former Super Bowl champion didn't mince his words.

"Get rid of -- or at least decrease the use of -- instant replay," he suggested. "I get all the reasons why we have instant replay, and technology has opened up a new world for us to get to this point. But I miss the human element of trusting the officials to make the calls in the moment and then the rest of us having to live with what they called. It was both fun and frustrating, but I really liked the game better when the officials were just as much a part of the game as the players."

This isn't the first time Carroll has advocated for a cut-down in replay. He admitted at the 2018 owners meetings he flat-out doesn't like the technology, mainly because of the increased scrutiny of officials, echoing sentiments shared by Oakland Raiders coach and former "Monday Night Football" analyst Jon Gruden. But some might cringe at his idea of referees being "as much a part of the game as the players" -- something that some would suggest happens too much as it is.

At any rate, the NFL seems to know it has a problem with officiating and/or instant replay. In the wake of contested -- and overlooked -- penalties from these past playoffs, which replays did not amend, the league has made pass-interference calls, including ones that are not called, reviewable for the 2019 season. That rule itself, however, is reportedly -- and ironically -- already under review.