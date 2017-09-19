Pete Carroll promises week three changes on offense

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has watched his offense sputter for two weeks and the winds of change are blowing based on what he's seen.

For seven and half quarters of football, the offense had yet to put a touchdown and despite coming together in the nick of time to save Sunday's game with a late touchdown, Carroll thinks a shake up is in order.

“We are shaking it every week now," Carroll said. "It wouldn’t matter if it happened now or anytime; we are always working to see how we can fix things and adjust. So, there will be some things that will be a little bit different this week.”

When asked if that meant personnel or scheme changes, Carroll simply replied yes, which could mean both are in the works. But that also means anything could be fair game to change up.

The entirety of the Seahawks offense has been off kilter especially in game two. They had trouble blocking letting Wilson feel even more pressure than in week one; he was also sacked three times and hit 10 others. The wide receiver weren't good, as they dropped multiple passes.

“Yeah, I was disappointed that was a factor in the game," he said of the drops. "I can rarely think of times where that has ever come up and it is just unfortunate that it was part of this game. And, the guys that had drops can catch the ball really well, but sometimes balls get away and you don’t make the play that you are used to making and that kind of happened.”

Even Russell Wilson was an issue on Sunday. He had two or three balls that could have been intercepted and another four or five that he sailed over wide receivers hands.

The only thing that seemed to work on Sunday was running back Chris Carson in the fourth quarter. He ran for 93 yards on 20 carries total with a little under half of that coming in the final stanza.

Could that be the change the Seahawks make but how many more carries could Carson get? Whether, it be the offensive line or the tempo of the offense or an adjustment in snaps to a wide receiver or running back; we know one thing is certain.

Change is coming.

