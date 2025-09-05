Shortly after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in training camp, wide receiver Amari Cooper retired after 10 seasons in the NFL. Cooper reunited with the Raiders Oct. 26 on a one-year contract, but that reunion didn't last long. Just over a week after Cooper joined the team, he made the decision to call it a career.

"The timing wasn't right for him," coach Pete Carroll said. "He didn't feel like he was ready to do it. He wanted a shot, and we gave him a shot. Much respect for him making that decision. Wish him the best."

After winning a national championship and the Biletnikoff Award at Alabama, Cooper became the No. 4 overall by the Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft. In each his first two seasons, Cooper eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark.

Cooper spent three full seasons with the Raiders before getting traded to the Dallas Cowboys in the middle of the 2018 season. Cooper had some of his best seasons after the deal, totaling 292 catches for 3,893 yards and 27 touchdowns in 56 games with Dallas.

The Cowboys traded Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in 2022, and he kept his production rolling there. Cooper totaled 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first two years with the Browns, but he took a noticeable step back last season.

Cooper split the 2024 season between the Browns and the Buffalo Bills, where he was dealt at the trade deadline. In 14 games, Cooper caught just 44 passes for 547 yards and four scores. Cooper did make a run to the AFC Championship with the Bills, but he did not play a significant role in the offense.

The Raiders hoped that Cooper could add depth and experience to a receiver room with question marks beyond Jakobi Meyers, but that plan is now out the window. Meyers enters the season as the team's No. 1 wide receiver, despite an ongoing contract dispute, while rookies Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech work to carve out roles within the offense.