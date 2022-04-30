The Seahawks entered Day Three of the 2022 NFL Draft without addressing the quarterback position, even after dealing Russell Wilson to the Broncos at the start of the offseason. That's not for a lack of interest in this year's QB prospects, with general manager John Schneider telling reporters Friday the club was tempted to select a signal-caller in the first round. For now, however, their top job belongs to Geno Smith, with coach Pete Carroll saying the veteran backup is currently on track to start in 2022.

"Geno has come in and is obviously ahead going in because he's had all the background with us," Carroll said, per ProFootballTalk. "He's been with us for a number of years. He leads the charge right now. He's in command of our system as much as a guy could be. (Jacob Eason) had a year with us so he's doing his part. Meanwhile we're watching how Drew (Lock) comes along. ... He's busting his tail to catch up and be right with it."

Smith, 31, has spent the last three seasons in Seattle, serving as Wilson's backup. He notably started three games in 2021 while Wilson was injured, throwing five touchdowns and one interception during a 1-2 stretch. Lock, 25, a former second-round pick of the Broncos, arrived as part of the Wilson trade with expectations of competing for the starting job. The Seahawks have also been linked to former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, who's on track to be traded or released from the Browns after Cleveland's acquisition of Deshaun Watson. But Smith has Carroll's endorsement for the time being.

"Geno knows what he's doing," he said. "He knows the game. He's a seasoned veteran. When he got his chance to get going last year, he showed some terrific stuff. We know the system can fit and work. We're really off to a very good start just a couple of weeks into the offseason."