The Seattle Seahawks and longtime franchise quarterback Russell Wilson are beginning new chapters in 2022. However, the first pages of these new chapters will include the same characters, as Wilson returns to Seattle to take on his former team in Week 1.

Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in exchange for multiple picks and two players, despite the Seahawks knowing they would have to play their former quarterback in 2022. The NFL schedule-makers wasted no time locking in the matchup, as they put this important contest on Monday night of Week 1. How does Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll feel about playing his former quarterback in the season opener? He's all for it.

"I thought it was awesome," Carroll said, via The Seattle Times.

It's probably beneficial for both the Broncos and the Seahawks to play in the first game of the regular season. Instead of having to look ahead to what promises to be an emotional matchup, both sides can get it out of the way early. Additionally for the Seahawks, the Broncos are expected to make a big leap with Wilson. Maybe playing them Week 1 gives Seattle a solid chance before Denver hits its stride with its new signal-caller.

"I do have as much information as you can have," Carroll said about facing Wilson. "I've probably never known a player any closer than knowing Russ, his quarterbacking, and his playing and his mentality and all of that. He knows me, too. He knows us. So, we'll see what happens."

While the Broncos are expected to be much improved with Wilson at quarterback, the Seahawks are predicted by many to be one of the worst teams in the league. Carroll doesn't see it that way. He likes his squad, and he's ready to see what they can do in 2022.

"I'm really excited about this team," Carroll said. "I love the makeup. I love the way that they've come together from way back when. I love the leadership. I love the speed. I love our style in all aspects. And now we need to go out and show it and live up to that. My expectations are very high."

If Wilson defeats Seattle on Monday night, he would have beaten 31 of 32 NFL teams. The other team to have yet to lose to Wilson is the Los Angeles Chargers -- who play the Broncos twice this year. This season, Wilson could become just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to defeat every NFL team.