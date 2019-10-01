Pete Carroll says Russell Wilson is 'off to his best start ever' for 3-1 Seahawks

Four weeks into the season, the Seattle Seahawks are 3-1. That's not all that unusual. The Seahawks have been excellent during the Pete Carroll era -- particularly since Russell Wilson became the starting quarterback back in 2012. Wilson himself has slowly but surely become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and this offseason the Seahawks lavished him with the largest contract in NFL history.

So far, he's making good on their investment. And Carroll has noticed.

"I think he's off to his best start ever," Carroll said. "I don't know what it looks like numbers wise, but I think it is. I don't think he's ever been more accurate than he's been, and more consistent, and in command of everything. I think he's off to a great start. I don't care how big the numbers are, I'm not talking about how many yards or whatever, just his play has been really, really sharp."

Through four games, Wilson is leading the NFL in completion percentage and is on pace to set career highs in completions, yards per attempt, yards per game, passer rating, and QBR. According to NFL.com's NextGen Stats, no quarterback in the NFL has outperformed his expected completion percentage by a greater amount than Wilson, whose 72.9 percent completion rate is 10 percent better than the 62.9 percent expected rate based on receiver separation from the nearest defender, where the receiver is on the field, the separation the passer had at time of throw from the nearest pass rusher, and more.

And Wilson has done all this despite losing the most reliable receiver he's ever had (Doug Baldwin) to retirement this offseason, despite working with a raw rookie receiver (D.K. Metcalf) as one of his top options on the outside, and despite being routinely put in awful situations by the design of his offense through the first three weeks of the year. (Seattle's 8.9 yards-to-go average on third downs ranked 27th in the NFL through three weeks.)

Given how well Wilson is playing, one might think the Seahawks would base their offense around his exploits, but Carroll and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer seem determined to be an Establish The Run type of team. We'll see how well that works when they're playing a team whose defense is better than that of the Cardinals, who put up very little resistance against Wilson, Chris Carson, and company in Week 4. The Seahawks have a Thursday night date with the Rams this week, and it'll be interesting to see how each offense looks.