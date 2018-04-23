Pete Carroll says the Seahawks are still considering signing Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains without an NFL team, but hope in the form of the Seattle Seahawks still remains. On Monday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed that they're still considering signing Kaepernick, who has been connected with the team multiple times since becoming a free agent last spring.

Carroll, asked about Colin Kaepernick, says "we're not done with that decision at all.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) April 23, 2018 Carroll says "there may be a place for him'' on Kaepernick. Says not ruling anything out. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) April 23, 2018

Here's a fit that's always made almost too much sense from a football perspective. For one, the Seahawks don't have a legitimate backup quarterback. As it stands, if Russell Wilson were to go down with an injury, Austin Davis or Stephen Morris would be forced to fill in, which is less than ideal for a team that refuses to provide its quarterbacks with competent protection. Kaepernick isn't nearly as good as Wilson is from the pocket, but he's just as deadly on the move, which could help him survive behind the Seahawks' offensive line.

Last May, Kaepernick visited the Seahawks, but never latched on. He spent the entire 2017 season without an NFL team as he worked to fulfill his promise of donating $1 million to various charities while his collusion suit against the NFL continues. Earlier this month, Kaepernick was scheduled to visit Seattle again, but the Seahawks postponed the visit. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the visit was postponed because Kaepernick declined to give them an answer on his anthem plans in 2018. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that "the team asked for his plan moving forward on how to handle everything and there was not a firm plan."

Kaepernick last played for the 49ers during the 2016 season, which is when he began kneeling during the national anthem as a way to protest racial injustice. Though he was out of football last year, countless players have carried on his message without him. Meanwhile, Kaepernick has been working out to prepare for an opportunity -- one that has yet to emerge. In Kaepernick's career (69 games and 58 starts), he's completed 59.8 percent of his passes, thrown for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns, 30 interceptions, and an 88.9 passer rating, and rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns.

How the Seahawks handle this week's draft could determine Kaepernick's future with the team. If they draft a quarterback, they might be out of the backup-quarterback market entirely. But if they don't draft one, their need for another quarterback will persist.