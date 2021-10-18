The Seattle Seahawks will be without Russell Wilson for the foreseeable future as the star quarterback continues to recover from a finger injury to his throwing hand. While Geno Smith started for the club in Week 6, that doesn't necessarily mean they are out of the quarterback market. The team recently brought in veteran Blake Bortles for a workout and coach Pete Carroll revealed on Monday that the Seahawks have touched base with former league MVP Cam Newton.

"Just so you know, we have talked to him," Carroll told Mike Salk of 710 ESPN in Seattle. "We're talking to everybody that could help us."

Carroll didn't dive much deeper in Seattle's interactions with Newton, but that's certainly a situation worth monitoring. Newton is still a free agent following his surprise release from the New England Patriots earlier this summer.

On a recent YouTube video, Newton said that he wants to continue his NFL career and revealed that he is now vaccinated, which was an issue during his final days in New England after he was sidelined for a week of practice due to a misunderstanding with the COVID-19 protocols. Now that he's vaccinated, Newton also noted that he's "been getting offers."

Seattle does make sense for the former league MVP as he would be able to compete for a starting job for however long Wilson is sidelined. If Newton is looking for a destination where he can try to solidify himself as QB1 for a longer period, the Seahawks likely aren't a fit as Wilson is expected to return at some point this year.

During the 2020 season with New England, Newton completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns.