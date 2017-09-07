Pete Carroll, Seahawks 'stand in support' of Michael Bennett after 'horrendous incident'

Michael Bennett has the full support of the Seattle Seahawks. His coach and teammates came to his defense after Bennett revealed Wednesday that he was the victim of excessive force and racial profiling by Las Vegas police late last month.

"Michael Bennett unfortunately experienced a horrendous incident on August 27," coach Pete Carroll told reporters Wednesday, according to the team's website. "We are thankful he is safe, and we take this opportunity to say that we stand in support of him and anyone facing inequalities.

"What happened with Michael is a classic illustration of the reality of inequality demonstrated daily. May this incident inspire all of us to respond with compassion when inequalities are brought to light, and allow us to have the courage to stand for change."

Bennett detailed a harrowing encounter with Las Vegas police that took place after attending the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight. Bennett says he heard gunshots as he was walking back to his hotel and as he and others began to flee the area, police "singled" him out. Bennett ended up on the ground with police pointing a gun at him for "nothing more than being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The police have disputed Bennett's claims of racial profiling, but video footage of the incident left his brother, Packers tight end Martellus Bennett, shaken.

Meanwhile, Bennett's teammate, Richard Sherman, says he has had similar experiences with police.

"Yeah, yeah I mean I've experienced that," said Sherman, who grew up in Compton, Calif. "I've been hemmed up countless times when I was younger. I mean you live in the inner city, that is just how it goes. They are trying to patrol the city, just trying to keep the city safe. A black between the size of 6-4 and 5-3 and they're gonna get you. But thankfully I made it out alive, he made it out alive and we move past it.

"I mean it is unfortunate. Obviously, I'm happy that [Bennett] made it out. Day in the life, though, you know. I'm sure as he said, something that he has been through I'm sure and hopefully he doesn't have to go through again, but no amount of money, no amount of fame and no amount of notoriety that could keep you from things like that happening to you ..."

Bennett also spoke Wednesday.

"It is a traumatic experience for me, my family and it sucks that the country we live in now, sometimes you get profiled for the color of your skin and it is a tough situation for me," he said. "Do I think every police officer is bad? No, I don't believe that. Do I believe that there some people out there that judge people by the color of their skin? I do believe that and I'm just focused on trying to push forward and keep continuously championing the quest for justice for people, keeping pushing equality for oppressed people and that's what I am about and going to keep doing. ...

"For me, I just want to thank my wife for supporting me," Bennett continued. "Without her, I wouldn't be able to have the strength to be up here right now. The whole time, through the whole situation, all I could think about was my wife and my kids. People sometimes think the game (of football) is the most important thing, but for me, the whole time I wasn't thinking about the Super Bowl, I wasn't thinking about what play we were going to run against Green Bay, or sacking Aaron Rodgers, I was just literally thinking about my wife and children and how much they mean to me."

By Wednesday evening, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had issued a statement of support.

"Michael Bennett represents the best of the NFL -- a leader on his team and in his community," Goodell said. "Our foremost concern is the welfare of Michael and his family. While we understand the Las Vegas police department will address this later this evening, the issues Michael has been raising deserve serious attention from all of our leaders in every community. We will support Michael and all NFL players in promoting mutual respect between law enforcement and the communities they loyally serve and fair and equal treatment under the law."