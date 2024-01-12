Pete Carroll is done as the Seattle Seahawks' head coach after 14 seasons. But he may not be done coaching in the NFL. Days after hinting it wasn't his preference to move off the sidelines and into a new adviser role, the 72-year-old Carroll told "Seattle Sports" (KIRO) he's still open to leading a staff, though he's unsure if and when such an opportunity would arise.

"I don't know that," Carroll said when asked if he envisions himself coaching again, via ESPN. "I've got plenty of energy for it and thought and willingness, but I can't imagine there's a place, the right one. I don't know. I'm open to everything, but I'm not holding my breath on that. ... So if that happens, it happens. We'll see. I really don't what to tell you about that yet."

Carroll has repeatedly insisted he still has the energy to coach, going back to immediately following the Seahawks' Week 18 finale, when he told reporters he expected to return for a 15th season in 2024. Days later, he doubled down on that notion during a press conference to announce the end of his coaching tenure in Seattle, saying he's "not tired" or "worn down" but "fired up" for the future.

The Seahawks haven't specifically spelled out how Carroll will be incorporated into their new leadership structure alongside general manager John Schneider, noting only that he would remain an "integral part" of the club moving forward. If he were to make himself available in the 2024 coaching cycle, several teams would likely be interested, considering his championship background.

Six different clubs currently have head-coaching vacancies (excluding the Seahawks): the Chargers, Commanders, Falcons, Panthers, Raiders and Titans.