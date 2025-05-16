Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis wasn't shy about touting Tom Brady's influence in the hiring of coach Pete Carroll this offseason, calling the former star quarterback a key decision-maker for the organization. Carroll, meanwhile, revealed this week that he's in regular contact with Brady, admitting the NFL great's presence as a minority owner propelled him to return to the sidelines.

"When Tom came onboard here it changed my outlook to come here," Carroll told Seattle Sports 710, via NBC Sports. "I thought that would be one of the great opportunities of all time, to have his presence. His presence is strong. [General manager] John Spytek and him go back a ton of years and Johnny holds him in the highest regard. So we're trying to infuse Tom's mentality, we're trying to bring it into the organization, because it's so good and so unique and so one-of-a-kind, I think it helps us to be a one-of-a-kind franchise."

While Brady, who also works as an NFL broadcaster for Fox Sports, recently downplayed his sway on the Raiders' front office, Carroll added that the former Super Bowl champion is constantly in touch.

"We're phone buddies," Carroll said. "He hasn't been out here but one time since we've been here, but we've talked a ton of times, and talking philosophy with Tom, you can imagine what a thrill it is because he's the all-time competitor. It's not just how he played, it's how he lived, and how he sees the world, and how he attacks every opportunity he has. We're so eye to eye on that it's been a blast. It's really been fun. The challenge of it is to bring that mentality and connect it to our entire franchise."