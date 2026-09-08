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🤯 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: Week 1 NFL Power Rankings

We're so close to NFL football, you can practically smell it. But let's not put the cart before the horse.

Before the season officially kicks off, you need to read the Week 1 edition of Pete Prisco's NFL Power Rankings. Pete has a pair of NFC West teams -- the Rams and the Seahawks -- at the top to begin the season, but he doesn't expect them to finish there.

Instead, Pete has called his Super Bowl shot with the Jaguars and Cowboys, both of whom begin the season in the top five. Roll your eyes all you want, but Pete has a message for the doubters: "Talk to me in February."

Prisco: "The Jaguars are third in my rankings to open the season with the Cowboys fifth. When I made the Super pick last week, people said I was either crazy, on drugs or just too damn old -- many in nastier tones than that. I just think the Jaguars, who won 13 games last year, will be a better team this time around. The Cowboys were already good on offense, but now will be much better on defense with a new coordinator in Christian Parker and a lot of new, talented faces."

You can check out the full rankings right here, but for now, here's a brief peek:

16. Patriots

17. Chargers

18. Vikings

19. Lions

20. Steelers

The Cowboys might be at No. 5 in the rankings, but they could struggle to stay there following a significant offensive line injury. Three-time Pro Bowl guard Tyler Smith is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing thumb surgery.

🔥 NFL coaches on the hottest seats

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If you've been outside at all in the past week, you know it has been unreasonably hot for this time of year. That said, I can guarantee you there are a handful of NFL coaches sweating more than the rest of us.

Our own Zach Pereles highlighted five coaches sitting on the hottest seats as we enter the 2026 season, and it may not surprise you to see Bengals coach Zac Taylor on the list. Taylor has survived a couple disappointing seasons already, but he's running out of excuses -- especially with an upgraded defense and a division full of first-year coaches.

Pereles: "Taylor is the only AFC North coach not in his first season. The Ravens, Browns and Steelers all moved on from coaches who had previously had major success. John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin were both Super Bowl winners. Kevin Stefanski won two Coach of the Year awards. Taylor remains despite having accomplished neither. If this year isn't the year to return to the postseason -- the drought is up to three years now -- Taylor might not return, period."

Without spoiling too much, Jets coach Aaron Glenn is also sitting on a toasty seat. But ... what if the Jets are better than expected? Don't laugh. Just read Josh Edwards as he lays out the best-case scenario for every Super Bowl longshot.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Aston Villa at Club Brugge, 12:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 FIBA World Cup: Germany vs. South Korea, 2:45 p.m. on truTV

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Villareal at Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

⚾ Astros at Phillies, 6:40 p.m. on TBS