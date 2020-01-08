Pete Prisco's 2020 NFL divisional round picks, odds: Vikings shock 49ers, Titans keep it close with Ravens

My NFL Wild Card Weekend can be summed up in one word:

Horrible.

I went 0-4 both against the spread and straight up. So much for idea that I am good picking games in the postseason.

Just when I felt like I was on a little run with my picks – coming off a good December – a horror show hit the first weekend of the playoffs.

Believe me, I've been mocked for it – and deservedly so.

But like NFL teams, I have to move on from bad losses. So with that, I offer you my divisional round picks. Considering last week, I'd like to think that I am due for a good week.

This should be an old-fashioned slugfest, featuring two teams that want to pound the football. The Titans do it with powerful Derrick Henry running the ball, while the Ravens do it with Lamar Jackson keying the run offense. Whichever defense can stop the run the best is the team that wins the game. I think that's the Ravens. But it will be close. Look for a tough, physical game with the Ravens finding a way late.

Pick: Ravens 21, Titans 17

The Vikings have a major disadvantage here, having played Sunday on the road and now back out on the road against a team with rest. The 49ers earned that right of the top seed, but it's a big edge for them. Even so, I think the Vikings will hang around here. The Minnesota defense came up big against the Saints and should have success slowing the 49ers. But the San Francisco defense is special. Dare I say it: I still think Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook get the best of it on this day. Upset special.

Pick: Vikings 20, 49ers 16

This is a matchup between two of the best young passers in the league. The Texans beat the Chiefs earlier this season, but the Chiefs defense is much improved. That will show up in a big way. The Texans defense has major issues, which is why I think Patrick Mahomes will light them up. Look for a big game from Mahomes as he outplays Deshaun Watson.

Pick: Chiefs 33, Texans 23

These two have played some fun games in the past, and this should be no different. The Seahawks aren't the same team as in year's past, one that featured a dominant defense. That's why I think the Packers will be able to have success on offense. Is this the game Aaron Rodgers gets it going? I think so. The Packers pass rush will be big here as well. Look for Green Bay to move on.

Pick: Packers 24, Seahawks 17