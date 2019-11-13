Pete Prisco's NFL Week 11 picks: Steelers upset Browns for fifth straight win, Chargers stun Chiefs in Mexico

Can I complain about winning weeks?

No chance. Not the way things have gone this season with my picks. So a 7-6 straight-up record and a 7-5-1 record against the spread this week are steps in the right direction.

It's just that the week looked so good before the two primetime games on Sunday and Monday. They were both losers straight up and against the spread. Maybe I am the new Kirk Cousins and can't handle primetime picks. Hey, he showed us all that was a myth by beating the Cowboys last week.

With seven weeks to go, it's time for a big-time week. That means three games above .500 against the spread.

Ok, so I settle for another winning week.

Steelers (+2.5) at Browns

The Steelers have righted things, while the Browns are trying to do so. This will be a tough game for the Steelers on the road. But I think their defense will be the difference. They will get all over Baker Mayfield.

Pick: Steelers 23, Browns 16

Texans at Ravens (-4)

This will be fun watching Deshaun Watson against Lamar Jackson. One of them could easily be the MVP this season and both are in the race. The Texans are coming off a bye, but I think this is a tough task on the road against the Ravens. There should be a lot of points, but Jackson will get the best of it.

Pick: Ravens 33, Texans 26

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 11 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Visit SportsLine to see their NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated picks.

Falcons (+5.5) at Panthers

The Falcons showed some life last week in beating the Saints on the road. But this is another tough road test. Can they do it again? I don't think so. It will be tight, but look for the Panthers to pull this one out late.

Pick: Panthers 23, Falcons 21

Cowboys (-4.5) at Lions

The Cowboys are coming off a bad loss at home to the Vikings. They didn't look good on defense and they couldn't run it. But the Lions defense is the perfect tonic to get things back on track. Detroit will likely be without Matthew Stafford again, which means Jeff Driskel at quarterback. Dallas will take advantage of that.

Pick: Cowboys 30, Lions 20

Jaguars (+3) at Colts

This is the return of Nick Foles for the Jaguars, while the Colts should have Jacoby Brissett back. The Jaguars are coming off their bye and they have traditionally played the Colts well. I think they will get a big day from Leonard Fournette to pull this one out on the road.

Pick: Jaguars 21, Colts 17

Bills at Dolphins (+5.5)

The Dolphins have won two straight, while the Bills have lost two of their last three games. Buffalo is also on the road for a second straight week. I think Miami continues to play well here against a team that doesn't score all that much. Miami will win another.

Pick: Dolphins 17, Bills 13

Broncos at Vikings (-10.5)

The Vikings are back home after an impressive road victory against the Cowboys. They will face Brandon Allen at quarterback for the Broncos in this one. That will be a challenge for Denver, one they won't be able to overcome. The Vikings will win it.

Pick: Vikings 27, Broncos 13

Saints (-5.5) at Buccaneers

The Saints were awful last week in losing to the Falcons at home. Now they have to turn it around against a division foe that can put up points. But I think the Saints will get back on track in this one with the defense forcing some Jameis Winston turnovers. Drew Brees bounces back.

Pick: Saints 23, Bucs 16

Jets (+1.5) at Redskins

This is the dog game of the week, even though the Jets are coming off a victory last week. The Redskins will play Dwayne Haskins at quarterback the rest of the way, which is the smart thing. But he will take his lumps, starting here. The Jets defense is stout against the run, which will put the pressure on Haskins. Jets win their second straight.

Pick: Jets 24, Redskins 20

Cardinals (+11.5) at 49ers

The 49ers are coming off their first loss, a tough one on Monday night. But it helps they will be home to offset that short week. The Cardinals are on the road for the second straight week. They played the 49ers tough in the first meeting. They won't here. 49ers big.

Pick: 49ers 28, Cardinals 17

Bengals at Raiders (-10.5)

The Raiders will be rested after playing last Thursday. Does it matter? The Bengals are a mess and this is the first road game for Ryan Finley as the starting quarterback. It won't be pretty. Raiders take it.

Pick: Raiders 32, Bengals 14

Patriots (-3.5) at Eagles

Both of these teams are coming off the bye. The Patriots need to get back on track after losing the last time out to the Ravens. I think they will. The Eagles need this game a lot more in terms of their division race, but I think the Patriots will find a way behind Tom Brady.

Pick: Patriots 27, Eagles 23

Bears at Rams (-7)

These two haven't come close to living up to expectations. The Bears beat up the Rams last year, but this time around I think the Rams get their revenge. Jared Goff is better than Mitchell Trubisky and that shows up in a big way.

Pick: Rams 25, Bears 17

Chiefs at Chargers (+3.5)

This game will be played in Mexico City as a Chargers home game. The Chiefs let one get away last week against the Titans, while the Chargers struggled at Oakland. This will be a game where the Chargers run it and keep Patrick Mahomes on the bench. The Chargers stay alive with a victory here behind the play of Melvin Gordon and their running game.

Pick: Chargers 27, Chiefs 26