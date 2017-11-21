Pete Prisco's NFL Week 12 Picks: Vikings, Chargers and Redskins win on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is one of the best football weeks of the year, often giving us Turkey Day drama, but mostly it starts the weeding out of the playoff teams.

We have three Thursday games this week and two of them feature two teams with playoff hopes and only one includes a team that is out of it, that being the New York Giants.

That type of football makes sitting around with relatives that some of you hate, filling your bellies way too full, much more palatable.

Imagine being forced to eat Aunt Lynn's crappy bean casserole or lumpy mashed potatoes without intriguing football? Now we have three games on Thanksgiving with playoff implications.

That's something to look forward to as Week 12 gets underway and there are some good games on Sunday as well, led by the Saints-Rams in Los Angeles.

Of course, I am not including the Battle of Ohio in those with intrigue, other than checking in to see if Cleveland has a chance to win a game – which won't happen this week.

Minnesota at Detroit

Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

This is a big Thanksgiving Day game, which we love. The Vikings are in first place, and if the Lions are to have a chance to win the division they have to win here. I don't think the Lions will move the ball well enough against the Vikings defense. And Case Keenum is playing well for the Vikings. Minnesota takes it.

Pick: Vikings 23, Lions 17

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas

Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Cowboys have issues on offense with no Ezekiel Elliott or Tyron Smith, who is questionable here. The Chargers have a lethal pass rush with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram that could be a major problem for the Cowboys. Chargers take it in an upset as they limit the Dallas offense.

Pick: Chargers 27, Cowboys 21

New York Giants at Washington

Thursday, 8:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

The Giants showed some life last week in upsetting the Chiefs. I expect them to be feisty here too against their division rival. The Redskins need to win here to have any real playoff shot. The Giants will make it close, but Washington finds a way.

Pick: Redskins 20, Giants 17

Tampa Bay at Atlanta

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Falcons impressed in winning at Seattle and now have three straight at home, starting with the Bucs. The Falcons lost to the Bucs at home last year, but this is a different Tampa Bay team, even after winning two straight. Atlanta wins their third straight here.

Pick: Falcons 27, Bucs 13

Cleveland at Cincinnati

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

This battle of Ohio isn't a pretty one. The Bengals still have small playoff hopes, but the Browns are trying to play to keep from going winless. The Bengals defense has been solid all year, and will be so here to keep them in the race. Bengals take it.

Pick: Bengals 21, Browns 10

Tennessee at Indianapolis

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

It looks like Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett will play here despite being in the concussion protocol. He's played well and almost beat the Titans earlier this season on the road. Tennessee is playing consecutive road games and hasn't played well lately. I think this is an upset.

Pick: Colts 27, Titans 24

Buffalo at Kansas City

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Bills might be going back to Tyrod Taylor at quarterback here, which they should do. But does it matter? They are playing consecutive road games against a team that suffered an upset loss on the road last week. The Chiefs will get the offense going in this one. Look for a big game from Kareem Hunt.

Pick: Chiefs 30, Bills 16

Miami at New England

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Patriots have pretty much locked up the division, and now are playing for a top seed. The Dolphins are in a tailspin and might have to start Matt Moore at quarterback here. The Patriots continue to roll behind Tom Brady. Blowout.

Pick: Patriots 33, Dolphins 13

Carolina at New York Jets

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Panthers come off their bye with a road game against the Jets, who are still alive in the playoff race. The Panthers are getting healthy and they seemed to find their offense before the bye. It won't be easy here, but they will get a road victory.

Pick: Panthers 20, Jets 17

Chicago at Philadelphia

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

This will be a tough challenge for Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky facing that Eagles pass rush. Philadelphia is also playing well on offense with Carson Wentz. I think they handle the Bears easily in this one.

Pick: Eagles 30, Bears 14

New Orleans at Los Angeles Rams

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

This is the game of the week, but it's a long trip for the Saints. They rallied last week to win behind Drew Brees, and I think they will need him here in a big way. This could be a fun shootout between the old guy in Brees against the new guy in Jared Goff. I think Brees will get the best of it.

Pick: Saints 28, Rams 24

Seattle at San Francisco

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Seahawks sure haven't looked like the team we expected to see this season as injuries have crippled the defense. But that won't matter here. The 49ers aren't good on offense, and that will show up. Plus, Russell Wilson will have a big day. Seattle takes it.

Pick: Seahawks 30, 49ers 14

Jacksonville at Arizona

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

This is a second straight road game for a young team, which is always tough. But the Jaguars have a dominant defense that travels. They will be facing former Jaguars quarterback Blaine Gabbert for the Cardinals. I think their pass rush is too much for Gabbert and they keep on winning.

Pick: Jaguars 21, Cardinals 14

Denver at Oakland

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Both teams have been major disappointments this season and the Broncos are basically done. Oakland needs to get it going to have any playoff chance, and this could be the week. But I think Denver plays a good game here to keep it close with Oakland winning.

Pick: Raiders 23, Broncos 20

Green Bay at Pittsburgh

8:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

This looked like it would be a big game when the schedule came out, but with Aaron Rodgers out it's not that way now. The Steelers played well in beating the Titans last Thursday and they will continue to do so here. Ben Roethlisberger will have another good outing, while Brett Hundley will not.

Pick: Steelers 30, Packers 10

Houston at Baltimore

Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Ravens would be the sixth seed if the playoffs started today, which means this is a big one for them. The defense has been outstanding as of late. That will continue here against the Texans and Tom Savage. Ravens take it.

Pick: Ravens 24, Texans 13