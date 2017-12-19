Pete Prisco's NFL Week 16 Picks: Falcons will beat the Saints again in an upset

For Week 16, with so many things undecided in the NFL, the schedule isn't great.

If you thought Christmas week would bring a bevy of big-time matchups, forget about it. Of the 16 games, just four match teams with winning records.

That's not good enough for this late in the season.

The NFL gave us a lump of coal for Christmas.

The best game this week is the Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, which will go a long way to deciding the NFC South race. The Falcons beat the Saints two weeks ago in Atlanta, and they have won two straight.

The Falcons, who beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night, can win the division by beating the Saints and beating the Panthers next week. The Saints lead the division and could win it with two wins, as well. All three NFC South teams have a chance to make the playoffs, no matter who wins it.

So that is truly a big game, but there just aren't enough of them this week for this late in the season.

Indianapolis at Baltimore

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

This is a Colts team playing for nothing, while the Ravens need two victories to get into the playoffs. The Ravens have played well on offense the past few weeks, and I think that continues for Joe Flacco. Ravens big.

Pick: Ravens 30, Colts 13

Minnesota at Green Bay

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

The Packers have to decide whether or not to play Aaron Rodgers. It sounds like they won't since they are eliminated. The Vikings are playing for a chance to be the top seed in the NFC. If Rodgers doesn't play, it will be the Vikings easily.

Pick: Vikings 27, Packers 14

Tampa Bay at Carolina

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Bucs are playing on a short week on the road with nothing to play for against a good team playing for a lot. That's going to make this a blowout. Tampa Bay put a lot into Monday night's loss to the Falcons at home, but they won't compete here. Panthers win it big behind Cam Newton.

Pick: Panthers 33, Bucs 17

Cleveland at Chicago

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Is this the Browns' chance to win a game? It is, but it won't happen. The Bears are the better team and they are at home against a team playing for nothing. Look for the Bears to run it a bunch here to win it and keep the Browns winless.

Pick: Bears 19, Browns 10

Detroit at Cincinnati

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Lions are still alive and need the game. The Bengals have packed it in. Look for Matt Stafford to have a big day throwing it against a beat-up Bengals defense. Lions take it.

Pick: Lions 31, Bengals 17

Miami at Kansas City

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Dolphins are playing consecutive road games playing for nothing against a team playing for a division title. Bad combination. The Chiefs have turned their season around the past two weeks, and I think they stay hot. Chiefs win it.

Pick: Chiefs 27, Dolphins 17

Buffalo at New England

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Bills are playing for the playoffs, with the Patriots playing for seeding. There is more motivation for the Bills, but the Pats are the better team. Tom Brady and the offense have a big day.

Pick: Patriots 31, Bills 21

Atlanta at New Orleans

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

This is the game of the week and will go a long way to deciding the division champ. The Falcons beat the Saints in Week 14, but this is a much bigger challenge. And they are playing on a short week after Monday night's win. Even so, I think the Falcons will pull off an upset here as their offense finally looks like the 2016 team.

Pick: Falcons 31, Saints 30

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Chargers are alive – but need help. The Jets are playing out the string. Los Angeles was awful against the Chiefs last Saturday, but they will respond here. Philip Rivers keeps the Chargers alive.

Pick: Chargers 31, Jets 20

Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Titans have lost two straight and could be in jeopardy of missing the playoffs. They need this much more than the Rams, who clinched the division title last week. But the Rams seem to be riding high after dominating the Seahawks. That carries over, even on a second-straight week on the road. It will be close.

Pick: Rams 28, Titans 25

Denver at Washington

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Broncos have won two straight games and have played much better on both sides of the ball. But this is a second-straight road game against a better team on the other side of the country. How motivated will they be? The Redskins haven't looked great the past month, but I think they will do better here.

Pick: Redskins 21, Broncos 16

Jacksonville at San Francisco

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Jaguars need to be careful here. The 49ers are 3-0 with Jimmy Garoppolo under center. But Blake Bortles is playing even better. The Jaguars can lock up the AFC South with a win here, and they will get it.

Pick: Jaguars 24, 49ers 17

New York Giants at Arizona

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

This is a game between two teams playing out the string. The Cardinals are going back to Drew Stanton, which isn't a good thing. The Giants seemed to find their offense last week, which will carry over here. Giants take it in an upset.

Pick: Giants 23, Cardinals 20

Seattle at Dallas

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

These two are still alive, which makes this a playoff game of sorts. The Seahawks are a shell of the team we've come to expect. Dallas gets Ezekiel Elliott back, and I think he runs wild. The Cowboys stay alive.

Pick: Cowboys 26, Seahawks 17

Pittsburgh at Houston

Monday, 4:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

The Steelers are playing with seeding on the line. They will do so without Antonio Brown, but that shouldn't matter here. The Texans are decimated by injuries. The Steelers roll.

Pick: Steelers 30, Texans 13

Oakland at Philadelphia

Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Raiders are done, while the Eagles are playing for a top seed. Plus, this is a long trip for the Raiders on Christmas. How motivated will they be? The Eagles need to tighten up their defense, and I think they will here. Eagles roll.

Pick: Eagles 27, Raiders 13