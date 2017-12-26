Pete Prisco's NFL Week 17 Picks: Falcons find a way with season on the line

It hasn't been a good season for me picking games.

See, some say I can never admit I am wrong or that I lose. I just did.

My picks have stunk this year.

Maybe it's the craziness of the league in 2017, but my picks have been lacking for much of the season. I would love to close with a nice week to get ready for the playoffs.

I am usually good at making picks in the playoffs, so this week could be a chance to get warmed up.

It's a tough week, though, with some teams likely resting players based on their seeds with other needing to win and get into the playoffs. Even so, let's get it going in time for the postseason.

That's money time anyway, isn't it? That's when the good ones show up, and I expect to do just that.

Carolina at Atlanta

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Panthers are in the playoffs, while the Falcons likely need this to get into the party. That gives the motivation edge to the Falcons. I think at home, with their season on the line, they find a way to win this by a touchdown.

Pick: Falcons 24, Panthers 17

Cincinnati at Baltimore

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

If the Ravens win, they are in the playoffs. But it won't be easy. The Bengals are a division rival and this could be the last game for Marvin Lewis as coach. The Ravens will pull it out late, but it won't be easy.

Pick: Ravens 21, Bengals 20

Green Bay at Detroit

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

These two are done, which means it's a pride game. The Lions blew a chance last week to stay in it when they lost to the Bengals. I think they regroup here to beat up on Brett Hundley and the Packers in what could be Jim Caldwell's last game as coach.

Pick: Lions 29, Packers 17

Houston at Indianapolis

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

This is one of the dog games of the day. These two are already thinking about next year. Will either coach be back? At home, the young Colts will find a way to win what is likely Chuck Pagano's last game.

Pick: Colts 23, Texans 17

Buffalo at Miami

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Bills still have a chance to make the playoffs, so they will be playing hard here. The Dolphins are playing for pride. I think the added pressure will get to the Bills. The loose Dolphins pull off the upset as the Bills are playing consecutive road games.

Pick: Dolphins 20, Bills 17

Chicago at Minnesota

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Vikings win this and they get the second seed. That means a first-round bye. I think they will be focused here, and the Bears are playing for nothing. Vikings take it.

Pick: Vikings 30, Bears 17

New York Jets at New England

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Patriots can lock up the top seed in the AFC by beating the Jets, and they will do just that. The Patriots got it rolling in the second half against the Bills last week, and that will continue here. Pats win it big.

Pick: Patriots 33, Jets 10

Washington at New York Giants

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

These two are finishing two disappointing seasons. The Redskins have played better than the Giants, and I think they will here as well. The Giants just haven't looked good all season. Kirk Cousins sees those dollar signs and plays well. Redskins take it.

Pick: Redskins 31, Giants 21

Dallas at Philadelphia

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

This game means nothing. That's sad. Cowboys-Eagles this late in the season should mean something. The Eagles could rest players in this spot. Dallas will play to win. They get the victory.

Pick: Cowboys 21, Eagles 17

Cleveland at Pittsburgh

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Steelers are playing for seeding, while the Browns are trying to avoid a winless season. The Browns are also playing a second straight road game. That's tough, but tougher because it's the Steelers. Pittsburgh big.

Pick: Steelers 24, Browns 10

New Orleans at Tampa Bay

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Saints can win the NFC South with a victory here. It wont' be easy. Tampa Bay has played much better the past two weeks in two losses and Jameis Winston has been hot. Saints will win it. But it will be close.

Pick: Saints 28. Bucs 24

Jacksonville at Tennessee

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Titans need this game to win the sixth seed in the AFC. The Jaguars are locked in as the third seed. So how do the Jaguars play it? I think they play to win, and would love to knock out their rivals. The Titans blew them out earlier this year, but this time the Jaguars get the best of it.

Pick: Jaguars 28, Titans 21

Kansas City at Denver

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Chiefs are locked in as the fourth seed in the AFC, which means they don't need this game or it won't hurt them. So how do they play it? I think Denver will play hard here for their fans and Paxton Lynch will likely be in at quarterback. Broncos take it in an upset.

Pick: Broncos 23, Chiefs 20

Oakland at Los Angeles Chargers

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Chargers need to win and get some help to get into the playoffs. The Raiders are playing consecutive road games on a short week and playing for nothing. Philip Rivers has a big day as the Chargers do their part to get into the playoffs.

Pick: Chargers 33, Raiders 20

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Rams have already won the division and will likely end up as the third seed. The 49ers have won four straight games with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, but this is a tough challenge on the road. Rams take it.

Pick: Rams 27, 49ers 20

Arizona at Seattle

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Seahawks will win the sixth seed if they beat the Cardinals and the Falcons lose to the Panthers. I think Seattle will take care of their business here, but the Arizona defense is playing good football. I think they will keep this game close, even with Drew Stanton at quarterback. Seahawks win it, though.

Pick: Seahawks 21, Cardinals 20