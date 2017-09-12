Pete Prisco's NFL Week 2 Expert Picks: Falcons over Packers, Jaguars get to 2-0

What's the best thing about Week 1 of the NFL Season?

It's over.

The play was sloppy, the scores were down, the quarterbacks took a ton of hits and my picks weren't very good.

Let's get to Week 2. Please.

The toughest thing about Week 1 is picking the winners, which I found out the hard way. As we move to the second week, I have to keep telling myself that teams aren't as good as they looked in Week 1 and not as bad either.

You have to take that into account as you make your picks this week. Overreaction is the norm.

So let's hope that the Week 2 picks are an improvement. Let's hope Week 2 games are better.

Week 1 wasn't good in a lot of ways, and I am glad it's behind us.

Houston at Cincinnati

The quarterback is up in the air for the Houston Texans , but the offensive line is the bigger issue -- no matter who starts. The Cincinnati Bengals have the same problem, and Andy Dalton is coming off a bad game. Can either of these teams get the offenses going? I think the Bengals will to some extent, but it won't be easy.

Pick: Bengals 20, Texans 13

Cleveland at Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens looked dominant on defense in shutting out the Bengals on the road, and now they get a rookie quarterback in DeShone Kizer making his first NFL road start. That's a bad combination for the Cleveland Browns . Baltimore wasn't great on offense last week, but they will get that side going here. Ravens take it.

Pick: Ravens 23, Browns 13

Buffalo at Carolina

The Carolina Panthers face former defensive coordinator Sean McDermott in this one. The Buffalo Bills looked solid in beating the New York Jets last week, but this is a big step up in competition, and it's on the road. That's not good. Carolina gets to 2-0.

Pick: Panthers 31, Bills 17

Arizona at Indianapolis

The Arizona Cardinals are playing their second consecutive road game, but get a break with Andrew Luck not likely to play here. Carson Palmer and the offense have to pick it up, even without David Johnson , and this is the week they will. Cardinals get back on track.

Pick: Cardinals 33, Indianapolis Colts 14

Tennessee at Jacksonville

The last time the Tennessee Titans played in Jacksonville late last season, Marcus Mariota broke his leg. He's back now and faces a Jacksonville defense that was impressive last week at Houston. I think that defense comes up big again here and the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars go to 2-0.

Pick: Jaguars 20, Titans 17

Philadelphia at Kansas City

This is a big Week 2 game with the Philadelphia Eagles impressing last week in winning at Washington and the Kansas City Chiefs beating up on the New England Patriots in their opener. Playing consecutive road games is tough, which the Eagles are doing, and I think extra time will help Andy Reid against his former team. Chiefs take it.

Pick: Chiefs 23, Eagles 17

New England at New Orleans

This has the look of a big-time shootout. You have Tom Brady against Drew Brees , but you also have two defenses that aren't very good right now. The points should be plenty, but I think the Pats have the better team and will make improvement on defense. Plus, they had extra time to prepare.

Pick: Patriots 37, New Orleans Saints 27

Minnesota at Pittsburgh

The Minnesota Vikings are playing on a short week and have to travel. That's a tough combination, and it's even more so since this is Pittsburgh's home opener. The Vikings looked great beating the Saints Monday night, but this is a big step up in competition. Pittsburgh Steelers take it.

Pick: Steelers 24, Vikings 17

Chicago at Tampa Bay

The Bucs had their opener delayed because of Hurricane Irma, so now they open at home against the Chicago Bears . Chicago looked pretty good last week losing to the Atlanta Falcons , but Mike Glennon will struggle against his former team. The Bucs are thrilled to play and they play like it. Bucs big.

Pick: Bucs 27, Bears 13

Miami at Los Angeles Chargers

The Miami Dolphins didn't play last week, while the Chargers will be on a short week. Los Angeles lost a close one Monday night to the Denver Broncos . They will bounce back here with a good showing against Miami. Look for Philip Rivers to play like he did in the final quarter against the Broncos Monday night. Chargers take it.

Pick: Chargers 27, Dolphins 20

New York Jets at Oakland

The Oakland Raiders are staring 2-0 in the face with the lowly Jets coming to town. Not only that, but the Jets are playing consecutive road games, which is never easy. Oakland is on a different level in terms of talent, and that shows up. Derek Carr has a big game here, but somehow the Jets keep it closer than expected.

Pick: Raiders 28, Jets 17

Dallas at Denver

The Broncos are playing on a short week, while the Dallas Cowboys impressed last week beating up the New York Giants . The Dallas defense looked good, which was somewhat of a surprise. The Broncos also play good defense, which will make it a challenge for Dallas. The Broncos have won the last five against the Cowboys. Make it six in a row.

Pick: Broncos 21, Cowboys 17

Washington at Los Angeles Rams

This is almost a must-win for the Washington Redskins if they are to be a contender in the NFC East. Rams coach Sean McVay faces his former team, who clearly seemed to miss him last week as the offense sputtered. Can Kirk Cousins get it back going again? I don't think so. Rams get to 2-0.

Pick: Rams 21, Redskins 17

San Francisco at Seattle

The 49ers didn't do much on offense in their opener and now face a dominant defense in Seattle on the road. That's not a good thing. The Seattle offense has line issues, but I think they pick it up here at home. Seattle Seahawks big.

Pick: Seahawks 27, 49ers 13

Green Bay at Atlanta

This is the game of the week between the two teams that played in the NFC Championship Game last year. The Falcons won that with an offensive explosion, but the Green Bay Packers are improved on defense this time around. It will be closer, but the Falcons will find a way.

Pick: Falcons 31, Packers 28

Detroit at New York Giants

The Detroit Lions make their first road trip of the season to play the Giants in their home opener. The Lions impressed last week in their victory over the Cardinals, but this Giants defense will be a big challenge for Matt Stafford and gang. The Giants offense struggled last week, but it gets it going here.

Pick: Giants 24, Lions 17