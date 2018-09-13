Pete Prisco's NFL Week 2 Picks: Jaguars put clamps on Brady, Patriots; Steelers thump Chiefs

The good news after the first week of my picks is that I have a winning record, both against the spread and straight up.

That's a good sign since I am usually a slow starter.

I went 10-5-1 straight up, and I intend to be even better this week. So jump on board for the ride. I did fade after a fast start in the early games Sunday, but still managed a nice week.

There are a lot of key injuries in play this week, with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers being the biggest one, so it's tough to pick some of the games. But because I have to get these done by Wednesday night, and I have to pick all the games, I am doing some speculating, including expecting to see Rodgers Sunday against the Vikings.

Like the 1-0 teams, I plan to build on my good start and gain some early-season momentum. So here are the Week 2 picks:

Baltimore at Cincinnati

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Line: Bengals -1

Both teams won last week, but this is a tough turnaround in a division game for the Ravens. That will matter. This will be a low-scoring game, but I think the Bengals will win it.

Pick: Bengals 20, Ravens 14

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 2? And what Super Bowl contender is in for a massive shock? Visit SportsLine now to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Carolina at Atlanta

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Falcons -6

The Panthers are banged up on offense and now must hit the road against a team that is rested with extra time. That's not a good combination. The Falcons do have some injury issues on defense without safety Kenau Neal and linebacker Deion Jones. But I think the Atlanta offense comes alive after a slow first game.

Pick: Falcons 27, Panthers 20

Indianapolis at Washington

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Redskins -6

Andrew Luck threw it 53 times last week. It might be more than that if the Colts are to have a chance here. I don't think they do, even if he does. The Redskins impressed on defense last week and they will run a lot of Adrian Peterson here. Redskins big.

Pick: Redskins 28, Colts 17

Houston at Tennessee

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Texans -2

The Titans are banged up, including quarterback Marcus Mariota. But he was on the practice field Wednesday, so it looks like he will go. The Texans are playing consecutive road games, and their offensive line is awful, which adds up to problems. The Titans will find a way to pull out an ugly game.

Pick: Titans 19, Texans 16

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Eagles -3

The Bucs were impressive in their opening road victory – especially on offense. But this is a much tougher defense for Ryan Fitzpatrick to face. The Eagles will start Nick Foles against a banged-up Bucs secondary. Fitzpatrick won't play like he did last week, but he will keep his team close.

Pick: Eagles 24, Bucs 23

Kansas City at Pittsburgh

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Steelers -4

This is consecutive road games for the Chiefs, which is always tough. It's even tougher against a wounded Steelers team that tied the Browns last week. Pittsburgh will get it rolling here as they have defeated the Chiefs six of the last seven meetings. They make it seven of eight.

Pick: Steelers 30, Chiefs 21

Miami at New York Jets

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Jets -3

One of these two is going 2-0, and I think it will be the Dolphins. They impressed on defense last week in the opener. Ryan Tannehill also did a nice job on offense. Sam Darnold will have a tougher go of it in his second game. The Dolphins get to 2-0.

Pick: Dolphins 21, Jets 20

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Chargers -7

This is a long trip for the Chargers, but the good news is they get a Bills team that isn't very good. This will also be Josh Allen's first NFL start for the Bills at quarterback. It's too bad he doesn't have much help. Chargers get a road victory.

Pick: Chargers 28, Bills 10

Minnesota at Green Bay

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Packers -1

Will this be Aaron Rodgers at quarterback for the Packers or not? If they do have him, I think they win the game. If not, good luck. The hunch is he plays, so I am going with the Packers.

Pick: Packers 24, Vikings 16

Cleveland at New Orleans

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Saints -9

The Saints looked awful on defense last week, which has to be a concern. But I think there's more talent on that unit than showed up. They will play better here as the Saints get their first victory. Cleveland's defense did do some good things last week against the Steelers, which is why I think they can stay within the number.

Pick: Saints 28, Browns 23

Detroit at San Francisco

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: 49ers -6

The Lions were awful in their opener and now face a tough trip to the west coast to face a team playing its home opener. The Lions won't be as bad, but I think they have major defensive issues. Jimmy Garoppolo has a big day.

Pick: 49ers 30, Lions 20

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Rams -12.5

The Rams impressed in their opener, while the Cardinals struggled. But I don't think the Cardinals are as bad as they looked. The Rams are playing on a short week, and that will show up. The Rams take it, but it's close.

Pick: Rams 26, Cardinals 20

New England at Jacksonville

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Patriots -1

This is the best game of the week, a rematch of the AFC Championship Game. The Patriots won that game, but they won't win this one. The Jaguars are even better this year on defense, which will slow Tom Brady and gang, while the Jaguars will make enough plays on offense to win it.

Pick: Jaguars 21, Patriots 17

Oakland at Denver

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Broncos -6

The Raiders are playing a division rival on the road after a loss on a short week. Oh, and they looked awful in the opener. The Broncos did some good things against the Seahawks and I think that carries over. Without much resistance from the Oakland defense, Case Keenum and gang will roll up a bunch of points.

Pick: Denver 31, Oakland 17

New York Giants at Dallas

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Line: Cowboys -3

These two looked lifeless on offense last week in their games, so it's time to pick it up. With the Cowboys at home, I will lean toward their offense coming to life. Look for Ezekiel Elliott to have a big day. Cowboys take it.

Pick: Cowboys 20, Giants 16

Seattle at Chicago

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Bears -3.5

The Seahawks are playing consecutive road games, which is tough. It's now even tougher with the loss of Doug Baldwin for a few weeks. Chicago's defense showed up big last week against the Packers, and will here. Khalil Mack will have field day against the Seattle line, but Russell Wilson will keep it close anyway.

Pick: Bears 27, Seahawks 26