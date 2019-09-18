Pete Prisco's NFL Week 3 picks: Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes light up Ravens, 49ers get to 3-0

The picks were solid last week, with a 10-6 record straight up and a nice 9-7 mark against the spread.

With so many quarterback injuries, this is a tough week. We have stars like Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees out and Cam Newton possibly missing his game for the Carolina Panthers.

That makes it tough to pick some of those games. For Pittsburgh, Mason Rudolph will make his first NFL start on the road against the San Francisco 49ers and Teddy Bridgewater will start for Brees for the New Orleans Saints on the road at Seattle.

I like both home teams in those games. As for Newton, if he plays I would pick the Panthers. I doubt he does, which is why I am picking the Cardinals.

Football without star quarterbacks just isn't as fun. Let's hope this is the end of it since the NFL can't afford many more quarterback injuries.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.5)

This is tough division game on a short turnaround for these teams. That's always an advantage for the home team. The Jaguars defense showed up big last week against the Texans and I think that carries over here. The Jalen Ramsey situation won't factor. Gardner Minshew will outplay Marcus Mariota.

Pick: Jaguars 21, Titans 16

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (-6)

Break up the Bills. They are 2-0 and now get to play their home opener this week after two road games to open the season. The defense is outstanding and Josh Allen is improving by the week. The Bengals were awful on both sides of the ball last week. Bills big.

Pick: Bills 27, Bengals 17

Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys (-21)

How bad will this one be? The Dolphins are terrible and have been blown out in both games. This will be much of the same. Dak Prescott has been on fire so far, and it stays that way. Cowboys roll.

Pick: Cowboys 34, Dolphins 7

Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers (-8)

The Packers came alive on offense a little bit last week, but the Broncos are good on defense. So are the Packers. I expect a low-scoring game here with both defenses playing well. In the end, Aaron Rodgers gets the big edge over Joe Flacco.

Pick: Packers 23, Broncos 13

Atlanta Falcons (+2) at Indianapolis Colts

Both teams evened their record last week, but this will be the home opener for the Colts. They impressed on defense last week against the Titans, but this is a big step up in competition. Look for Julio Jones to have another big day as the Falcons win a tough road game.

Pick: Falcons 31, Colts 23

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5)

This is the game of the week, featuring two high-powered offenses that have rolled up big numbers so far. The Chiefs will be making their Arrowhead debut this season and that crowd will be nuts. Look for Patrick Mahomes to light up the Ravens defense as he outduels Lamar Jackson.

Pick: Chiefs 31, Ravens 23

Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings (-7.5)

When will the Vikings come alive on offense? Kirk Cousins has been bad so far. But I think this is a perfect game to get him untracked. The Raiders struggled on defense last week against the Chiefs and I look for more of that here. Vikings take it.

Pick: Vikings 24, Raiders 16

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-22.5)

Luke Falk vs. Tom Brady. Are you serious? This one will be ugly. The Jets have all kinds of injury issues, and they lack the talent of the Pats anyway. The Patriots are banged up on the offensive line, but it won't matter.

Pick: Patriots 35, Jets 10

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles (-7)

The Eagles have a lot of key injuries to monitor in this one, but does it matter? The Lions haven't lost yet, but this is a tough road game that will show who they are as a team. I think it shows the Eagles are much better.

Pick: Eagles 30, Lions 20

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5)

Will Cam Newton play or not? If he doesn't, it means Kyle Allen starts for the Panthers. That changes this game in a big way. With Newton, the Panthers win it. Without him, Arizona does. I will lean that he isn't playing and take the Cardinals.

Pick: Cardinals 21, Panthers 17

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5)

Daniel Jones makes his first NFL start here and it comes against a defense that has been very good. Expect Todd Bowles to blitz the heck out of him. The Giants are limited as it relates to weapons, which will make it tough for Jones. Jameis Winston will play mistake-free here as Tampa Bay gets to 2-1.

Pick: Bucs 27, Giants 14

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

Neither of these two has looked all that good so far, but the Chargers are really banged up. Even so, I think their pass rush will get all over Deshaun Watson here. Look for a big game from Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram as the Chargers win it.

Pick: Chargers 23, Texans 17

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks (-4)

This will be Teddy Bridgewater starting for the injured Drew Brees at quarterback. It won't be easy. Seattle is a tough place to play. The Saints stayed on the West Coast after losing to the Rams, but that won't matter. Without Brees, Seattle will breeze.

Pick: Seahawks 30, Saints 17

Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers (-6.5)

This will Mason Rudolph making his first NFL start for the injured Ben Roethlisberger, which won't be easy on the road. The 49ers are playing their home opener and they've looked good getting to 2-0. Make it 3-0 as Jimmy Garoppolo has a good day.

Pick: 49ers 28, Steelers 20

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Cleveland Browns

This is an important early game for both teams. The Rams have impressed getting to 2-0, especially on defense. The Browns have not looked good at all so far in two games on offense. Is this the week? I don't think so. Rams will get a tough road victory.

Pick: Rams 21, Browns 17

Chicago Bears (-4) at Washington Redskins

The Bears are playing consecutive road games, but they get an extra day of rest. The Bears haven't looked good on offense at all, but the Washington defense has been bad. This is the week Mitch Trubisky gets it going. Bears take it.

Pick: Bears 26, Redskins 13



