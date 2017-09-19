Pete Prisco's NFL Week 3 Picks: Falcons nip Lions, Cardinals stop Cowboys

There were NFL 16 teams that didn't score 20 points this past week, which fans of offense hate to see.

We always hear how the defenses are ahead of the offenses early in the season, but it's even more so this season with how bad the offensive line play has gone early this season.

It has been brutal.

Let's hope in Week 3 we start to see an improvement there, which, in turn, will mean an improvement for the offense. It's nice to see defensive games sometimes, but it has happened too much so far. The rules say it's a game for the offense, but that hasn't been the case.

I hope we will see more points this week, and some of the good offenses get back on track. The bad ones need to improve.

So take that into account when you make your picks this week. It's time for it to happen.

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco

This game between division rivals isn't going to stir major interest on a Thursday, but it could be a good one. The Rams didn't look like themselves on defense last week, but I think they get back on track here. The 49ers aren't good on offense. Rams win a division road game.

Pick: Rams 23, 49ers 14

Baltimore at Jacksonville (London)

The Baltimore Ravens have feasted on bad offenses and get another one in the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The Ravens defense is real, but Jacksonville's defense is good too. This will be tight, but Baltimore will find a way.

Pick: Ravens 21, Jaguars 14

Denver at Buffalo

This is Denver's first road game after winning two at home. They have played well on defense, which was expected, but better than expected on offense. The Buffalo Bills have issues on offense, which is not a good thing against the Denver defense. Denver Broncos win it.

Pick: Broncos 24, Bills 10

New Orleans at Carolina

The New Orleans Saints are 0-2, while the Carolina Panthers are 2-0. Carolina has been really good on defense, but they haven't played an offense like the Saints have. Even so, I think the Panthers will find a way here as their own offense has a big day against a bad Saints defense.

Pick: Panthers 30, Saints 23

Pittsburgh at Chicago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-0, but they haven't looked like the team we expected to see. That happens in this one. They will put up a big number against the Chicago defense. Steelers big.

Pick: Steelers 32, Chicago Bears 17

Atlanta at Detroit

This is the best game of the week, pitting two 2-0 teams. The Atlanta offense against the Detroit Lions defense will be fun to watch. I think the Atlanta Falcons will get the best of it. Matt Ryan to Julio Jones is the difference.

Pick: Falcons 26, Lions 20

Cleveland at Indianapolis

This is the dog game of the week. The Indianapolis Colts played better last week against the Arizona Cardinals , and the Cleveland Browns are playing consecutive road games. Look for the Colts to find a way to win a tight one here.

Pick: Colts 17, Browns 16

Tampa Bay at Minnesota

This is the first road game of the year for the Bucs, and Minnesota is a tough place to play. The key here will be to monitor the status of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford . Will he be able to go? Even if he plays, I think this is a tight game. Tampa Bay's defense is much improved. Bucs get to 2-0.

Pick: Bucs 19, Vikings 13

Houston at New England

The New England Patriots have owned the Houston Texans in recent years, and I think that will be at play here again. Bill Belichick will make things tough for Deshaun Watson , while the Patriots will get the better of the Texans defense.

Pick: Patriots 27, Texans 14

Miami at New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins are playing consecutive road games, but it won't matter here. The Jets have major issues. Miami will move the football against a bad Jets defense and go to 2-0 with two road victories.

Pick: Dolphins 28, Jets 14

New York Giants at Philadelphia

The Giants can't block anybody and the Philadelphia Eagles have been really good up front on defense. That's a bad combination. Look for Philadelphia to dominate in this game. The Giants are a mess.

Pick: Eagles 27, Giants 14

Seattle at Tennessee

The Seattle Seahawks have struggled on offense because of their line, and that will be a problem here. The Tennessee Titans seemed to right things last week against the Jaguars, and I think that continues. Titans take it in a slugfest.

Pick: Titans 18, Seahawks 14

Cincinnati at Green Bay

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't scored a point this season, which is why they have a new offensive coordinator. But Green Bay is banged up in a big way. That will show up here as the Bengals keep it close. They even score a couple of touchdowns.

Pick: Green Bay Packers 23, Bengals 17

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are riding high at 2-0, while the Chargers are 0-2. They are desperate, and desperation is an important thing. I think the Chargers finally win a close one.

Pick: Chargers 20, Chiefs 17

Oakland at Washington

This is a long trip for the Oakland Raiders , who have impressed the first two weeks. Washington got back on track last week, and the Raiders have defensive issues. I think that shows up. Washington Redskins win a shootout.

Pick: Redskins 34, Raiders 31

Dallas at Arizona

The Dallas Cowboys are playing consecutive road games, while the Cardinals are playing their home opener. That's a tough combination. The book on slowing Dallas is out: Load up and dare Dak Prescott to beat them. This will be another game like that. Cards take it.

Pick: Cardinals 27, Cowboys 23