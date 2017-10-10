Pete Prisco's NFL Week 6 Picks: Panthers over Eagles, Chiefs remain perfect

It's taken a while, but we finally have an NFL Week with several marquee games, which is a good thing.

It starts Thursday night with the Philadelphia Eagles at the Carolina Panthers , two 4-1 teams trying to stake a claim as the NFC's best team.

Then we have the Green Bay Packers at the Minnesota Vikings , the Pittsburgh Steelers at the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs and two shocking big games: Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots at New York Jets .

It's a good week, and I'd like to stay hot with my picks here. I've been on a bit of a roll the past two weeks, getting way above .500 straight up and one game below it against the spread.

I'm rolling with the Panthers, Packers, Jaguars and Patriots in the four important games this week. Here are the rest of my picks:

Philadelphia (4-1) at Carolina (4-1)

8:25 p.m. ET (Thursday, CBS)

This is the game of the week, featuring two 4-1 teams. Cam Newton is back playing at a high level, but that Eagles front is tough to handle. Carson Wentz is coming off a big game, but I think he has issues here. Carolina takes it to go to 5-1.

Pick: Panthers 24, Eagles 17

Miami (2-2) at Atlanta (3-1)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Miami Dolphins still have offensive issues, which is not a good thing when facing the Atlanta Falcons . Atlanta's coming off a bye, and their offense hasn't been as good as a year ago, but I expect the Falcons to get it going here. The Miami defense has played well, but Matt Ryan and gang get the better of them in this one.

Pick: Falcons 27, Dolphins 17

Chicago (1-4) at Baltimore (3-2)

1 p.m. ET (FOX)

This will be Mitchell Trubisky first road start as an NFL quarterback, which can be challenging. The Baltimore Ravens have a good defense and they have veteran safeties that can trick him. The Ravens offense showed life last week against Oakland and I think they continue that here.

Pick: Ravens 26, Chicago Bears 13

Cleveland (0-5) at Houston (2-3)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Houston Texans have defensive injury issues – losing J.J. Watt is the biggest one – but they get the perfect tonic in the Cleveland Browns offense. Deshaun Watson has played well the past two weeks. That continues in this one and the Texans win an easy one.

Pick: Texans 30, Browns 14

Green Bay (4-1) at Minnesota (3-2)

1 p.m. ET (FOX)

The Vikings might not have Sam Bradford this week, but Case Keenum has played well. This will be more of a matchup between Aaron Rodgers and that Minnesota defense. Green Bay is playing consecutive road games, but I think Rodgers finds a way again late to pull this one out.

Pick: Packers 27, Vikings 23

Detroit (3-2) at New Orleans (2-2)

1 p.m. ET (FOX)

The Detroit Lions are coming off a tough home loss to the Panthers, while the New Orleans Saints are coming off a bye. New Orleans seemed to find something on defense in the two games before the bye and Matt Stafford is banged up. I think that carries over here. The Saints take it at home.

Pick: Saints 23, Lions 17

New England (3-2) at New York Jets (3-2)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

This game features two 3-2 teams, with the Jets being the shock in that pairing. They've won three straight games, but this is a big step up in competition. New England will have been off for 10 days, which shows up. Tom Brady lights up the Jets.

Pick: Patriots 30, Jets 17

San Francisco (0-5) at Washington (2-2)

1 p.m. ET (FOX)

This is an unfair game for the 49ers. They are playing a third straight road game and the first two went to overtime, while the Washington Redskins are coming off a bye. How does that happen? Washington will roll in this one.

Pick: Redskins 31, 49ers 10

Tampa Bay (2-2) at Arizona (2-3)

4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

The Bucs are coming off a loss to the Patriots, but they will have had 10 days off in between this one. The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Eagles on Sunday, and didn't look good. Even so, I think they get back on track here and beat the Bucs behind a big day by Carson Palmer .

Pick: Cardinals 28, Bucs 24

Los Angeles Rams (3-2) at Jacksonville (3-2)

4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

This is surprisingly a big game featuring two good teams. The Jaguars lead the NFL in scoring margin, which has been keyed by their defense. This is a long trip for the Rams after a physical division game with Seattle. That's too much to overcome. Jaguars take it.

Pick: Jaguars 20, Rams 14

Pittsburgh (3-2) at Kansas City (5-0)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Chiefs are riding high, winning all five, while the Steelers are coming off a flop last week against the Jaguars. Mike Tomlin will get his team back on track here and Ben Roethlisberger gets it going after a five-interception day against the Jaguars. That will keep it close, but Alex Smith pulls it out late.

Pick: Chiefs 23, Steelers 21

Los Angeles Chargers (1-4) at Oakland (2-3)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Oakland Raiders have lost three consecutive games and might be without Derek Carr again in this one. The Oakland defense has major issues. I think the Chargers pull off the upset – even playing consecutive road games.

Pick: Chargers 28, Raiders 27

New York Giants (0-5) at Denver (3-1)

8:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

The Giants are playing out the season now, but they are doing it without their best player, Odell Beckham Jr. They also get a Denver team coming off a bye in a prime-time game. That's not good. This could be ugly.

Pick: Denver Broncos 27, Giants 13

Indianapolis Colts (2-3) at Tennessee Titans (2-3)

8:30 p.m. ET (Monday, ESPN)

The Colts are 2-1 with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback to hang around in the division until Andrew Luck gets back. The Titans have lost two straight games, but should have Marcus Mariota back for this one. That matters. They get back on the winning track.

Pick: Titans 27, Colts 20