Pete Prisco's NFL Week 8 Picks: Bears suffer another home upset, Panthers hand 49ers first loss

It wasn't as bad as last week. That's the good news.

It was good, either. That's the bad news.

After that horrible 4-10 record straight up and 3-11 record against the spread in Week 6, I was 9-5 straight up and 6-8 against the spread last week.

Hey, that's progress.

Based on that jump in a week, these picks should be outstanding. Let's keep the thing going forward.

I promise I won't take the Jets to cover like I did this past Monday. I'm due for a big-time week. It's going to happen.

This is the revenge game for Kirk Cousins against his former team. They decided to let him walk, and now he's lighting it up for the Vikings the past three weeks. It will stay that way here. The Vikings keep it going.

Pick: Vikings 28, Redskins 10

The Falcons will likely be without Matt Ryan in this one, which means it's Matt Schaub against Russell Wilson. Good luck with that. The Atlanta defense has been miserable and Wilson will expose a bad defense after a bad game last week against the Ravens.

Pick: Seahawks 37, Falcons 23

The Bills are riding high at 5-1, while the Eagles have lost two straight and are playing a third-consecutive road game. That's always tough to do. Philly isn't playing well on defense, while the Bills are good on that side. That matters. Bills take it.

Pick: Bills 21, Eagles 17

The Chargers lost a heartbreaker last week and now must head out to play a second-straight road game. The Bears have been awful on offense, but the Chargers defense has been just OK. But give me Philip Rivers to clearly outplay Mitchell Trubisky.

Pick: Chargers 21, Bears 20

The Giants looked bad last week in losing to the Cardinals and now must travel to face a Lions team coming off two tough division losses. Detroit will regroup here as Matthew Stafford has another big day throwing it.

Pick: Lions 33, Giants 21

The Raiders are in the middle of a brutal stretch of games, which makes this one really challenging. They've been away from home for a month. The Texans will get the offense cranked up against a Raiders defense that was awful last week. Look for a big game from Deshaun Watson.

Pick: Texans 31, Raiders 23

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars (-6)

The Jets looked lifeless on Monday night and now must travel to face a good defense on the road. Can Sam Darnold bounce back? Not here. This is a bad spot and the Jaguars eat him up. Leonard Fournette has a big day.

Pick: Jaguars 24, Jets 10

The Rams seemed to get back on track last week against the Falcons, but that's not exactly a top-flight opponent. Neither is this week's in the Bengals. Cincinnati is a mess and the Rams will name the score here. Rams big.

Pick: Rams 34, Bengals 10

Arizona Cardinals (+9.5) at New Orleans Saints

The Cardinals have won three straight, but this is a big-time defense Kyler Murray will be facing in the Saints. They've been outstanding in the 5-0 run with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback. I think they contain Murray and the Cardinals, who are on the road for a second straight week.

Pick: Saints 28, Cardinals 20

The Bucs are coming off the bye, so they will be rested. But in the game before the bye, they were awful. Can Jameis Winston get back on track? I don't think he does here. Ryan Tannehill will play well in his second start. Titans win it.

Pick: Titans 27, Bucs 17

The Panthers are coming off their bye, while the 49ers are home for the first time in three weeks. San Francisco is playing great defense, but the offense is limited in what they can do throwing it. This is a game where the Carolina defense will be all over Jimmy Garoppolo, which will lead to turnovers, which will lead to an upset.

Pick: Panthers 21, 49ers 17

The Colts are coming off an impressive division victory over the Texans and Jacoby Brissett was outstanding in that game. I think he will play well here as well. The Denver offense is a mess. That shows up. Colts take it.

Pick: Colts 24, Broncos 14

This looked like it would an enormous game for both teams when the schedule came out. Now the Browns are trying to survive, while the Patriots are the league's best. The Cleveland offense has been bad this season, and the Patriots have the best defense in the league. Bill Belichick will eat up another young quarterback. Pats big.

Pick: Patriots 27, Browns 13

This was supposed to be Patrick Mahomes against Aaron Rodgers. But now it's Matt Moore against Rodgers. That's a big edge for the Packers. And it will show up. It's not easy to win at Arrowhead, no matter who is playing quarterback for the Chiefs, but the Packers will get it done here.

Pick: Packers 30, Chiefs 23

The Steelers come off their bye with a game they should win. The Dolphins are playing consecutive road games and they aren't a good team. Mason Rudolph should be back for the Steelers, but this will be about their defense.

Pick: Steelers 27, Dolphins 10