Pete Prisco's NFL Week 9 Picks: Jets upset Bills; Falcons win NFC South showdown

November has usually been a month for several marquee games a week in the NFL, but that isn't the case this week, the first one with November games.

That's what parity has done to the NFL.

Scan the schedule this week and tell me a game that would be considered a marquee game? The Chiefs at Cowboys is interesting, but not really. Redskins at Seahawks? Nope. Falcons at Panthers? Not quite.

Let's hope the good teams emerge in the next few weeks, so we can start to see some of those big games again. Parity is fun in that it keeps almost every team alive at this halfway point, but it also takes away some of the anticipation of the big games we used to see.

Maybe November play makes it happen come December, but somehow I doubt it happens.

Now for my picks this week:

Buffalo (5-2) at New York Jets (3-5)

Thursday, 8:25 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

The Bills are one of the surprise teams so far at 5-2, but this is a division rival on a short week. That can be a problem. I think the Jets are playing feisty football and will do so here. In fact, I think the defense leads them to an upset victory.

Pick: Jets 21, Bills 20

Atlanta (4-3) at Carolina (5-3)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

This is a big NFC South game, but the Panthers get a big edge with the Falcons playing a third straight road game. Even so, I think the Falcons got the offense untracked against the Jets and will grow from there. The Panthers are having trouble scoring. Falcons take it.

Pick: Falcons 24, Panthers 17

Indianapolis (2-6) at Houston (3-4)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Colts are playing consecutive road games and now must face a division foe that is playing well on offense. The Colts defense isn't good enough to slow down Deshaun Watson. Texans big.

Pick: Texans 31, Colts 13

Cincinnati (3-4) at Jacksonville (4-3)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Jaguars are coming off a bye and they are getting healthy. Both teams are good on defense, which should make this a low-scoring game. I think the Jaguars run it better, which is the difference.

Pick: Jaguars 20, Bengals 10

Tampa Bay (2-5) at New Orleans (5-2)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Bucs are at a critical point of their season, or there could be changes coming after it. They need a victory in the worst way. The Saints have won five straight, and it's because of the defense. That continues here as the Saints roll.

Pick: Saints 28, Bucs 17

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Both teams are coming off byes, but this is a long trip for the Rams. They've handled it so far this season, and I expect that to be the case here. The defense has made strides, and continues to do so against a bad Giants offense. Rams take it.

Pick: Rams 24, Giants 20

Denver (3-4) at Philadelphia (7-1)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

This Denver team has offensive issues because the quarterback play isn't good enough. They might make a change – and should make a change – at the position. But it won't matter here. The Eagles pass rush will be the difference, no matter who starts at quarterback for Denver. The Eagles keep it rolling.

Pick: Eagles 23, Broncos 13

Baltimore (4-4) at Tennessee (4-3)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Ravens could be without quarterback Joe Flacco as he recovers from a concussion suffered last Thursday. That would mean Ryan Mallett as the starter. The Titans are coming off a bye and will be rested. They need to be better on defense, and I think that starts here. It will be close.

Pick: Titans 21, Ravens 20

Arizona (3-4) at San Francisco (0-8)

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Cardinals are coming off a bye, but they will do so without Carson Palmer as their starting quarterback, which means it's Drew Stanton time. That's not good. The 49ers lost in overtime to the Cardinals in Arizona with Palmer. This time, they win a close one.

Pick: 49ers 23, Cardinals 21

Washington (3-4) at Seattle (5-2)

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Seahawks are coming off an impressive offensive showing against the Texans behind Russell Wilson, while Washington struggled in a loss to the Cowboys. This is a long trip and the Redskins are banged up on the offensive line. That's not a good thing at Seattle with that defensive front.

Pick: Seahawks 27, Redskins 17

Kansas City (6-2) at Dallas (4-3)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Cowboys have won two straight games and have righted their team, but now will likely be without Ezekiel Elliott for six games. That won't matter in this one as the Chiefs have issues stopping the run. Darren McFadden and/or Alfred Morris will be just fine. The Chiefs are also playing on a short week on the road. That's never good.

Pick: Cowboys 30, Chiefs 17

Oakland (3-5) at Miami (4-3)

8:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

The Raiders lost at Buffalo last week and stayed on the East Coast to prepare for this one. Miami was horrible in their last game against Baltimore, and then coach Adam Gase publicly called out his offense. It looks like Jay Cutler will be back here. That's a good thing. The Raiders defense is the perfect tonic for an ailing offense. Dolphins take it.

Pick: Dolphins 27, Raiders 21

Detroit (3-4) at Green Bay (4-3)

Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Packers are coming off a bye week, which had to be a good thing to get Brett Hundley ready to make his second start in place of Aaron Rodgers. The Lions have dropped four of five and need this one in the worst way. I think Hundley shows big improvement to lead the Packers to victory.

Pick: Packers 28, Lions 20







