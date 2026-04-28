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🌟 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: Prisco's post-draft NFL Power Rankings

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

Our team of NFL Draft experts is still hard at work breaking down every aspect of last weekend's events. Now, Pete Prisco examines which teams are in the best shape for 2026 after the draft and free agency.

While the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks remain No. 1, there's another title contender emerging -- how 'bout them Cowboys?! A solid weekend in Pittsburgh -- which included adding safety Caleb Downs and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence in the first round -- has set Dallas up for success and a likely deep playoff run this coming season.

Prisco: "The Cowboys will have a lot of new faces on their starting [defensive] unit this season, which is a good thing considering how bad that unit has been. The offense will be explosive again -- provided receiver George Pickens is around and focused since he's playing on the franchise tag."

Elsewhere in the draft analysis genre, our gurus are all about accountability, so they highlighted the five biggest things the experts got wrong in 2026. Seriously, who could have seen Ty Simpson coming off the board at No. 13?

We also have breakdowns by conference:

⚾ MLB Power Rankings: Braves own NL East

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The Braves seem determined to bounce back from a horrific 2025 season, and they're already running away from the rest of the pack in the NL East. Atlanta's lead is already up to 6 1/2 games over the second-place Marlins, and that means there's a new No. 1 team in the MLB Power Rankings.

Coming into the season, there was little doubt that a loaded lineup would reboud, but what about the pitching staff? As Matt Snyder explans, Chris Sale has found his old form, and the Braves have gotten help from unexpected places.

Snyder: "Chris Sale has been his ace self even at age 37. That isn't entirely shocking. On the flip side, how about the work from Bryce Elder (1.95 ERA) and Martín Pérez (2.70), with quality contributions from Grant Holmes and Reynaldo López? Heading into the season, the Braves were looking at five starters on the injured list, including their second and third starters in Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach."

Here's a very quick preview of this week's rankings:

11. A's (+4)

12. Brewers (-4)

13. Guardians (-4)

14. Mariners (+5)

15. Rangers (-1)

The Guardians may be sliding in the wrong direction, but they still have reason to be excited. Travis Bazzana, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, is set to make his MLB debut after hitting the ball well in Triple-A.

Speaking of call-ups, the Yankees have recalled former top-25 prospect Jasson Domínguez. In 24 games in Triple-A, Domínguez has been mashing the ball to the tune of a .326/.415/.478 slash line.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ UCL: Bayern Munich at Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 76ers at Celtics: Game 5, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Tigers at Braves, 7:15 p.m. on TBS

🏒 Bruins at Sabres: Game 5, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Hawks at Knicks: Game 5, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏒 Wild at Stars: Game 5, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

⚾ Yankees at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. on Amazon Prime

⚽ Concacaf Champions Cup: Tigres UANL at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Trail Blazers at Spurs: Game 5, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Ducks at Oilers: Game 5, 10 p.m. on TNT