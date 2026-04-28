Pete Prisco's post-NFL Draft Power Rankings; Cooper Flagg edges ex-teammate for NBA's Rookie of the Year
Plus, there's a new No. 1 team in our MLB Power Rankings
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🌟 Five things to know Tuesday
- Cooper Flagg beat out Kon Knueppel to win NBA Rookie of the Year. This battle was a close one, and it came down to the two former Duke teammates. Ultimately, Flagg topped Kneuppel in a tight vote. The Mavericks rookie tallied 56 first-place votes while the Hornets first-year player notched 44. Flagg is now the third Maverick to win the award, joining coach Jason Kidd and Luka Dončić.
- Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby is under NCAA investigation for gambling. One of the biggest names -- and highest-paid players -- from the transfer portal cycle is in serious hot water. The NCAA is investigating Sorsby for allegedly making thousands of online bets via a gambling app, and he is taking an indefinite leave to get treatment for gambling addiction. Sorsby allegedly bet on collegiate sports events dating back to his time at Indiana. If Sorsby is ruled ineligible, it would have major ramifications on the Big 12 title race.
- The Magic have pushed the Pistons to the brink of elimination. No one will describe this series as pretty -- the teams combined to shoot 35.1% from the field in Game 4 -- but it has gotten pretty compelling. With their 94-88 victory, the No. 8 seed Magic are now one win away from eliminating the No. 1 seed Pistons. Elsewhere, the top-seeded Thunder completed their sweep of the Suns with a 131-122 victory, and the Nuggets struck back against a shorthanded Timberwolves team with a 125-113 triumph. Keep up with all the updated scores from the first round here.
- The Penguins stayed alive to force Game 6 against the Flyers. Sidney Crosby and the Penguins are still kicking. After falling behind 3-0 in the series, Pittsburgh just won its second consecutive game 3-2 to put at least a little bit of pressure on Philly heading into Game 6. In the nightcap, the Golden Knights' Shea Theodore scored with 51.5 seconds left in overtime to beat the Mammoth 5-4 and knot the series at two games apiece. Keep up with all the first round scores and schedule with our handy tracker.
- Five-star forward Miikka Muurinen committed to Arkansas. John Calipari just picked up a big win on the recruiting trail. According to the 247Sports Compsite rankings, Muurinen is the No. 55 prospect in the 2026 signing class, and he will play college basketball for the Razorbacks. Calipari is trying to build upon back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, and this is a good start.
🏈 Do not miss this: Prisco's post-draft NFL Power Rankings
Our team of NFL Draft experts is still hard at work breaking down every aspect of last weekend's events. Now, Pete Prisco examines which teams are in the best shape for 2026 after the draft and free agency.
While the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks remain No. 1, there's another title contender emerging -- how 'bout them Cowboys?! A solid weekend in Pittsburgh -- which included adding safety Caleb Downs and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence in the first round -- has set Dallas up for success and a likely deep playoff run this coming season.
- Prisco: "The Cowboys will have a lot of new faces on their starting [defensive] unit this season, which is a good thing considering how bad that unit has been. The offense will be explosive again -- provided receiver George Pickens is around and focused since he's playing on the franchise tag."
Elsewhere in the draft analysis genre, our gurus are all about accountability, so they highlighted the five biggest things the experts got wrong in 2026. Seriously, who could have seen Ty Simpson coming off the board at No. 13?
We also have breakdowns by conference:
- Best, worst and most interesting picks for each AFC team.
- Best, worst and most interesting picks for each NFC team.
⚾ MLB Power Rankings: Braves own NL East
The Braves seem determined to bounce back from a horrific 2025 season, and they're already running away from the rest of the pack in the NL East. Atlanta's lead is already up to 6 1/2 games over the second-place Marlins, and that means there's a new No. 1 team in the MLB Power Rankings.
Coming into the season, there was little doubt that a loaded lineup would reboud, but what about the pitching staff? As Matt Snyder explans, Chris Sale has found his old form, and the Braves have gotten help from unexpected places.
- Snyder: "Chris Sale has been his ace self even at age 37. That isn't entirely shocking. On the flip side, how about the work from Bryce Elder (1.95 ERA) and Martín Pérez (2.70), with quality contributions from Grant Holmes and Reynaldo López? Heading into the season, the Braves were looking at five starters on the injured list, including their second and third starters in Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach."
Here's a very quick preview of this week's rankings:
11. A's (+4)
12. Brewers (-4)
13. Guardians (-4)
14. Mariners (+5)
15. Rangers (-1)
The Guardians may be sliding in the wrong direction, but they still have reason to be excited. Travis Bazzana, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, is set to make his MLB debut after hitting the ball well in Triple-A.
Speaking of call-ups, the Yankees have recalled former top-25 prospect Jasson Domínguez. In 24 games in Triple-A, Domínguez has been mashing the ball to the tune of a .326/.415/.478 slash line.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Paige Bueckers has addressed her relationship with new Wings teammate Azzi Fudd.
- The Orioles' signing of Pete Alonso isn't shaping up to be a home run.
- Stefon Diggs is one of the top NFL free agents remaining. Here's his best possible fit.
- Don't tell Pat Riley that he should try tanking for once in Miami.
- Mike Tomlin has broken his silence about his split with the Steelers.
- Prized transfer portal acquisition Chaz Coleman is off to a rocky start at Tennessee.
- South Carolina has emerged victorious from the WBB transfer portal cycle.
- Our UEFA Champions League expert predictions are hot off the presses.
- Justin Rose will be driving with McLaren (not like that) at the Cadillac Championship.
- Olympic legend Allyson Felix is attempting a comeback at the age of 40.
Roman Reigns accepts Jacob Fatu's challenge for a title match at Backlash.
📺 What we're watching Tuesday
⚽ UCL: Bayern Munich at Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏀 76ers at Celtics: Game 5, 7 p.m. on ESPN
⚾ Tigers at Braves, 7:15 p.m. on TBS
🏒 Bruins at Sabres: Game 5, 7:30 p.m. on TNT
🏀 Hawks at Knicks: Game 5, 8 p.m. on NBC
🏒 Wild at Stars: Game 5, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
⚾ Yankees at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. on Amazon Prime
⚽ Concacaf Champions Cup: Tigres UANL at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m. on FS1
🏀 Trail Blazers at Spurs: Game 5, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏒 Ducks at Oilers: Game 5, 10 p.m. on TNT