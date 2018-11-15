Pete Prisco's Week 11 picks: Rodgers leads Packers over Seahawks, Rams score 40-plus in win over Chiefs

The picks took a bad turn and ended up in Loser-ville last week.

After a nice two-week run, I had a bad week straight up and against the spread. So it's time to regroup.

Again.

It seems like that's been a season-long trend. I get hot for a week or two, and then go right back into the dumpster.

This week features the game of the year – for now anyway – In the Kansas City Chiefs going to Los Angeles to play the Rams. Both teams are 9-1 and feature high-flying offenses.

First one to 40 wins.

With this game now in Los Angeles due to the poor field conditions in Mexico City, where the game was originally scheduled, I like the Rams to win an offensive shootout. They will get to 40 first – and be the only team to get there.

But enjoy it. It's going to be an offensive feast for those of us who love that type of thing.

Packers at Seahawks (-2.5)

This is another challenging road game for the Packers, who lost the last two on the road to the Rams and Patriots. The Seahawks aren't in the same class with those two, but this is a tough Thursday night challenge. Even so, I think Aaron Rodgers will have a good day throwing it and the Green Bay defense will limit the Seattle run game.

Pick: Packers 28, Seahawks 21

Bengals at Ravens (-4)

The Ravens haven't made a decision on who will play quarterback with Joe Flacco battling a hip injury. It could be Robert Griffin III or rookie Lamar Jackson. Whoever plays will be facing a Bengals defense that has been awful, which led to the firing of coordinator Teryl Austin. Coach Marvin Lewis will take over handling the defense. It won't matter. The talent isn't there. The Ravens will win no mater who plays quarterback.

Pick: Ravens 26, Bengals 20

Vikings at Bears (-3)

The Bears are atop the NFC North, but they haven't exactly beat up on a lot of good teams. This is a good team coming off a bye they will face this week. The Minnesota pass rush will get after Mitch Trubisky and cause a few turnovers that are the difference in this game. Vikings take over first place in the division.

Pick: Vikings 21, Bears 17

Panthers (-4) at Lions

The Panthers are playing consecutive road games outside the division, which is challenging The Lions looked awful in losing to the Bears last week. The offensive line is struggling – and that's being kind. Look for the Panthers to get back on track here and win a road game.

Pick: Panthers 33, Lions 21

Titans at Colts (-2)

This is a big game for playoff possibilities in the division. The Titans are coming off an impressive victory over the Patriots, Andrew Luck has the Colts playing well. Look for Luck to continue to do so here as the Colts keep moving up. Colts win it.

Pick: Colts 24, Titans 17

Cowboys at Falcons (-3)

This is an elimination game of sorts. Loser is pretty much done. The Cowboys are playing consecutive road games, coming off a tough, emotional victory against the Eagles. The Falcons are at home for the first time in three weeks and they play much better there. That shows up. Matt Ryan has a big day.

Pick: Falcons 27, Cowboys 23

Buccaneers at Giants (-1)

The Giants showed some fight against the 49ers last week, which is a good sign for Pat Shurmur. The Bucs have all kinds of issues and know they will have a new coach next year. Look for the Giants offense, which showed some life last week, to have another good day here. Giants take it.

Pick: Giants 33, Bucs 23

Eagles at Saints (-9)

If the Eagles are going to have any chance to repeat, they have to get it going here. The problem is they are so banged up in a secondary that has to defend against Drew Brees at home. That's a problem. Even so, I think Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense will keep them in this game.

Pick: Saints 32, Eagles 30

Texans (-3) at Redskins

This is an enormous game for two division leaders. The Redskins are decimated by injuries on offense, which will show up against a good Texans defense. But the Washington defense is carrying this team. Look for a low-scoring game that is close. Washington wins it.

Pick: Redskins 19, Texans 16

Broncos at Chargers (-7)

The Chargers are playing well and can be a real factor in the AFC playoffs. The Broncos are coming off a bye that followed a loss and they look to be headed to a coaching change. The Broncos can still rush the passer, but this looks like a game for Melvin Gordon to run wild to help neutralize that rush.

Pick: Chargers 28, Broncos 19

Raiders at Cardinals (-4)

The Raiders are thinking about trips to Cabo. The Cardinals still look like they have some fight left. Josh Rosen is getting better by the week, and that will show up here. Cardinals will defeat a beat-down Raiders team.

Pick: Cardinals 27, Raiders 21

Steelers (-5.5) at Jaguars

The Steelers have been riding high in recent weeks and are rested here after playing last Thursday. The Jaguars are a mess. But there is still much of the same talent on this roster that beat the Steelers twice last year. They won't beat them again, but they will keep it close with a solid effort from the defense.

Pick: Steelers 24, Jaguars 21

