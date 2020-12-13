So much for starting December on a heater.

My picks are cooler than the South Florida weather this week, which dipped down to a chilly 40 degrees where I live. Yes, I am rubbing it in some for you northern folks.

But my picks have been awful the past two weeks. After going 4-11-1 in Week 12, I followed that up with a 6-9 record this week to drop my season record to 90-98-3.

I am in a free fall.

My best bets on the Pick Six Podcast went 3-3, which means my season record is now 45-30-1. That's still pretty damn good — even if the full-slate record had gone to hell.

I can't be any worse this week, can I?

Latest Odds: Rams -5 Bet Now

The Patriots stayed on the West Coast after beating the Chargers. The Rams are home after a nice road victory against the Cardinals. The Rams defense will make it tough for Cam Newton and the Pats offense, which is limited. This will be low scoring, but the Rams will win it.

Pick: Rams 21, Patriots 17

Latest Odds: Buccaneers -7 Bet Now

The Vikings still have playoff hopes, but they need this one to make that a reality. They didn't look good against Jacksonville last week and now face a Tampa Bay team coming off a bye and angry from the loss before it. Tom Brady will get back on track here. This will be a blowout.

Pick: Bucs 30, Vikings 16

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants



Latest Odds: Cardinals -2.5 Bet Now

The Cardinals have lost three straight games and are struggling on offense. The Giants, on the other hand, are playing outstanding defense. That battle will decide this game. I think the edge goes to the Giants defense. Daniel Jones should be back in this game for New York at quarterback and I think he will play well. Giants take it.

Pick: Giants 24, Cardinals 20

Latest Odds: Chiefs -7 Bet Now

The Dolphins continue to play well, but this is a big test for them. The Chiefs are the best team in the NFL, which makes this a big-time, prove-it game for Miami. Can their defense slow Patrick Mahomes? I think they can. But the Chiefs will find a way to win a close one.

Pick: Chiefs 24, Dolphins 21

Latest Odds: Titans -7.5 Bet Now

The Titans are coming off a terrible loss to the Browns. The defense is a mess. That loss will get them back focused in this rivalry game. The Titans will pound Derrick Henry here and win this one as the Jaguars hang around until late in the game.

Pick: Titans 28, Jaguars 17

Latest Odds: Cowboys -3 Bet Now

The Cowboys looked like they quit against the Ravens. The defense is terrible. But the Cincinnati offense isn't much. This could be the game where the Cowboys actually play better. Andy Dalton will get the best of his former team. Cowboys take it.

Pick: Cowboys 27, Bengals 22

Latest Odds: Bears +1.5 Bet Now

The Bears have lost six straight and seem to be regressing. This will come down to whether the Bears can slow Deshaun Watson and his passing game. I think they can. The Bears will have success on the ground against the Texans defense to find a way to win it and stay alive in the playoff hunt -- barely.

Pick: Bears 24, Texans 21

Latest Odds: Panthers -4 Bet Now

The Broncos played a solid game last week against the Chiefs, but this is a long road trip against a team coming off a bye. That can be a problem. This has the look of a low-scoring game, with the Panthers finding a way to pull it out late.

Pick: Panthers 21, Broncos 16

Latest Odds: Seahawks -15 Bet Now

The Jets had a chance to get their first victory last week, but blew it in the end. Will they get it here? Nope. The Seahawks lost to the Giants at home last week, which will get them back focused against a bad Jets team. Seattle will play much better on offense than a week ago. The Jets will stay winless.

Pick: Seahawks 30, Jets 13

Latest Odds: Colts -3 Bet Now

This is an enormous game in the playoff race. The Raiders didn't look good in their tight victory against the Jets, but the Colts are playing consecutive road games after beating Houston last week. They put a lot into that division game, which could make it tough to get back focused. But I think their defense will show up and slow the Raiders offense. Colts take it.

Pick: Colts 27, Raiders 23

Washington Football Team vs. San Francisco 49ers (in Arizona)



Latest Odds: 49ers -3 Bet Now

The 49ers struggled in their loss to the Bills, while Washington is coming off an impressive road victory against the Steelers. But this is a second straight road game on a short week, which is tough. I think the 49ers will get back on track on defense and win a low-scoring game.

Pick: 49ers 23, Washington 17

Latest Odds: Saints -7.5 Bet Now

This could be Drew Brees back at quarterback for the Saints because he's eligible to come off the IR list. If not, Taysom HIll will make his fourth start after winning his first three. The Eagles will turn to Jalen Hurts at quarterback rather than Carson Wentz. It won't be easy against the Saints dominant defense.

Pick: Saints 27, Eagles 16

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers



Latest Odds: Falcons +1 Bet Now

This is a long trip for an Atlanta team playing for nothing. But the Falcons have played much better under Raheem Morris, while the Chargers are coming off a terrible showing against the Pats. I think that plays out here. Atlanta will move the football and find a way to win it as Matt Ryan outplays Justin Herbert.

Pick: Falcons 33, Chargers 30

Latest Odds: Packers -8.5 Bet Now

The Packers are rolling on offense. I don't see the Lions slowing down Aaron Rodgers and that explosive unit. The Lions will score some as well, but in the end this will come down to the Green Bay offense continuing to play well. Packers take it.

Pick: Packers 35, Lions 25

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills



Latest Odds: Bills -2.5 Bet Now

Both teams are playing on a short week after playing Monday, but Buffalo comes in feeling much better about themselves. They are playing well after Josh Allen lit up the 49ers. The Steelers have a better defense, but they showed some flaws against Washington. They can't run it, which is a problem. I think the Bills keep rolling.

Pick: Bills 27, Steelers 23

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns



Latest Odds: Ravens -3 Bet Now

This is a huge game for both teams, but it's more important for the Ravens. They need this a big way to keep their playoff hopes alive. But it's more of a proving game for the Browns. I think the Ravens will come in and play with their season on the line and I think will get a tough hard-nosed victory.

Pick: Ravens 24, Browns 23