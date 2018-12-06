Pete Prisco's Week 14 odds, picks: Rams win in Chicago, Cowboys beat Eagles to take control of NFC East

Picking underdogs to win outright and then watching them come through is a heck of a feeling for those of us who pick games.

My Week 13 started with the pick of the Dallas Cowboys to upset the New Orleans Saints last Thursday night, and I followed that up with pick of the Los Angeles Chargers to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road last Sunday night.

It was another solid week all the way around, which has been a trend lately. The picks have been going well.

I plan to keep it that way, although I am not picking any outright upsets this week. I do think some of the underdogs will keep it close, though. I like the Ravens plus the points in Kansas City against the Chiefs and I like Tampa Bay plus the points at home against the Saints.

So jump on board and take the ride on the hot-streak train and hope like heck it's not time for a derailment.

Jacksonville at Tennessee (-4.5)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network

The Jaguars showed some life last week in shutting out Andrew Luck and the Colts. But they've never played well in Tennessee. Can that change here? It can, but their offense is too limited. Look for the Titans to win a close, tough game.

Pick: Titans 17, Jaguars 14

New York Jets at Buffalo (-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

This will be a game matching rookie passers Josh Allen and Sam Darnold, who is back for the Jets after missing time because of injury. Allen has played well lately and the Bills have the better defense. Look for Buffalo to win this home game as Sean McDermott's team continues to play hard.

Pick: Bills 23, Jets 13

New York Giants (-3.5) at Washington

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Redskins are down to Mark Sanchez at quarterback. That's not a good thing. The Giants have won three of four and have played some of their best football the past month. They will continue surging as the Redskins struggle mightily on offense.

Pick: Giants 21, Redskins 14

New Orleans (-8) at Tampa Bay

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

This should be a fun shootout. The Bucs beat the Saints in New Orleans in Week 1, but that was a long time ago with two different types of teams. Even so, the Saints are playing consecutive road games, which is tough. Tampa Bay's offense will keep them in it, but the Saints will win in the fourth quarter.

Pick: Saints 34, Bucs 31

New England (-8) at Miami

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Tom Brady is 7-9 against the Dolphins in Miami, which means Miami has a chance. Their season is on the line here. A win could put them into the playoffs. But the Patriots are the better team. Brady will win this with a late drive for a touchdown.

Pick: Patriots 27, Dolphins 23

Baltimore at Kansas City (-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

This is a classic battle of Baltimore's aggressive defense against the potent offense of the Chiefs. Baltimore loves to blitz, which they will do against Patrick Mahomes. I think that will disrupt him some, but not enough. The Chiefs will win it, but the Ravens will hang around with Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

Pick: Chiefs 27, Ravens 21

Indianapolis at Houston (-4.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

The Texans have ripped off 10 straight victories, with the first of those coming against the Colts in Week 4. The Colts were shut out in Jacksonville last week, which was a shock the way Andrew Luck has been playing. He gets back on track here, but I think Deshaun Watson will have an even better game. Texans win it.

Pick: Texans 30, Colts 23

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Chicago

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

The Rams are playing consecutive road games and now their high-flying offense has to face a good Bears defense. I think the Bears will first try to take away Todd Gurley, which will force Jared Goff to have a big day. He will. The Rams will win a tough road game.

Pick: Rams 27, Bears 21

Carolina (-1) at Cleveland

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Panthers have lost four straight games and the defense has been bad, which led to the firing of two coaches on that side of the ball this week. The Browns were awful last week as well, but back home I think Baker Mayfield will have a good day against the Panthers defense. Look for Cam Newton to play well also, but the Browns will win it late.

Pick: Browns 31, Panthers 28

Atlanta at Green Bay (-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

This should be a shootout, even if it doesn't mean anything for these two disappointing teams. Look for Aaron Rodgers, fresh off the firing of coach Mike McCarthy, to have a big game here against an Atlanta defense that isn't very good. But Matt Ryan will also play well. Look for a lot of points and a close game.

Pick: Packers 35, Falcons 30

Denver (-5.5) at San Francisco

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

The 49ers have issues in a lot of spots, including playing a backup quarterback. The Broncos have won three straight behind the defense and the running of Phillip Lindsay. They will make it four straight with another big game from their rookie runner.

Pick: Broncos 26, 49ers 16

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Chargers (-14)

The Bengals have taken a free-fall since the middle part of the season and now will be without Andy Dalton and A.J. Green the rest of the way. The Chargers are playing well, and Philip Rivers is in the MVP hunt. He will make another strong case here. Blowout city.

Pick: Chargers 37, Bengals 18

Philadelphia at Dallas (-4)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

This game will likely decide the NFC East. The Eagles looked good beating up the Redskins Monday night, but this is on the road against a better team. The Dallas defense has been special lately and I think that plays out here. The Cowboys will limit the Eagles passing game and win a big game.

Pick: Cowboys 23, Eagles 17

Detroit (-2.5) at Arizona

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

These two teams are playing out the string, but Arizona showed something last week winning at Green Bay. The defense impressed. I think it shows up again here against a Lions offense that is limited. The Cardinals will take it in an upset.

Pick: Cardinals 21, Lions 20

Pittsburgh (-10.5) at Oakland

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

The Steelers are coming off a tough home loss and will play here without lead runner James Conner, who is out with a leg injury. It won't matter. The Steelers offense will roll through the air against a Raiders defense that is limited. Steelers win easily.

Pick: Steelers 33, Raiders 17

Minnesota at Seattle (-3)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

This is big game in terms of playoffs possibilities in the NFC. Both teams need it. The Vikings are playing consecutive road games, which is tough. But it's even tougher at Seattle. Kirk Cousins has struggled in prime-time games, and I think that plays out here. Seahawks take it.

Pick: Seahawks 21, Vikings 16







